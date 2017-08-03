A&W giving away floats for National Root Beer Float Day

On Sunday, you have the perfect excuse to drink a root beer float: It’s National Root Beer Float Day. A&W Restaurants in Lexington (652 East Main Street, 2251 War Admiral Way and 114 Towne Center Drive) and nationwide will give away a small float with any purchase. A portion of proceeds from this year’s event, the fifth annual celebration, will go to Disabled American Veterans. A&W CEO Kevin Bazner said the company hopes to raise at least $150,000 for veterans.
▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Drive, is hosting a free Sampling Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Meet local vendors and sample Magic Beans Coffee Roasters, Nate’s Coffee and Baqua-Ancient Grain Tisanes and more. From 8 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11, Good Foods will host an outdoor screening of “Ratatouille.”
▪ Wilson Nurseries, 3690 East-West Connector in Frankfort, is hosting an edible flowers workshop and luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Learn about the culinary side of flowers and enjoy a boxed lunch featuring edible flowers from the nursery’s Sage Garden Cafe. Tickets are $35; available online at Eventbrite.com. Call 859-223-1488 for more information.
▪ Downtown Richmond Farmers Market, 100 North First Street in Richmond, is hosting a Tomato Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Enter your salsa, pie or dessert made with locally raised tomatoes and you could win a KitchenAid mixer. There’s $5 entry fee; register online at Downtownrichmondfarmersmarket.com. Dishes must be brought in by 9:45 a.m. for judging.
▪ Jarfly Brewing Co., 103 West Mount Vernon Street in Somerset, is holding a birthday bash from 4 to midnight Saturday to celebrate a year in business. There will be food from Mad Dawgs Hot Dogs and a special beer release, live music and more.
▪ Mark your calendar: the Jefferson Street Soirée returns Sept. 13, from 6 to 10 p.m. Jefferson Street will be blocked from Short Street to Maryland Avenue with food, beer and drink tents with offerings from the restaurants along the culinary corridor. The event is cash only; participating restaurants include Nick Ryan’s, Wine+Market, Grey Goose, Enoteca, Blue Heron, Smithtown Seafood, Stella’s, Wagon Bones and more.
▪ The Brown Hotel, 335 West Broadway in Louisville, will host a rooftop Bourbon Bluegrass Picnic on Aug. 24 with Wild Turkey master distiller Jimmy Russell. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., you can enjoy the view, live music, craft cocktails and Hot Browns from chefs James Adams and Dustin Willett while Russell leads a tasting of Russell’s Reserve Bourbon and holds a Q&A session. Tickets, which include a welcome cocktail, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a bourbon flight, are $65 per person and can be purchased by calling 502-583-1234. For more information, visit Brownhotel.com.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday behind City Hall at Main and Rice streets in Wilmore, will have locally grown tomatoes, green beans, squash, potatoes and other seasonal vegetables, herbs, local honey and eggs, cut flowers and perennials.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamburg Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will have beans, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, eggs, honey, jams, beef and pork.
▪ Nicholasville Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 717 North Main Street, will have peaches, tomatoes, watermelons, sweet corn, lettuces, squash, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, beets, greens, candy onions, flowers, jams and jellies, baked breads, black angus beef, specialty roasted coffees and items from Kentucky artisans.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have corn, okra, tomatoes, watermelon, beans, peppers, peaches, eggplant, greens, cut flowers, lettuces, tomatillos and other items.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 Ashland Avenue, has fresh seasonal local produce and pastured meats and eggs.
