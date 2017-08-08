A couple sampled the fare from Wild Thyme at the 2015 Crave Food and Music Festival.
A couple sampled the fare from Wild Thyme at the 2015 Crave Food and Music Festival. Matt Goins Herald-Leader
What’s on the Crave festival menu?

By Janet Patton

August 08, 2017 3:31 PM

More than 50 food vendors, from fine dining to food trucks, will offer substantial samples of their fare at the Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Masterson Station Park.

Food will be available in $2, $3 and $5 offerings at each vendor’s booth, only with Crave Bucks, which you can buy after entering the festival. Many vendors say they will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free items on hand. Here’s a quick snapshot of who will be there:

Bella Notte, Bru Burger, Chef Doug’s Gourmet Foods, City BBQ, Confused Confections, Crank & Boom, D’s Cafe, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Fida’s Caribbean Cafe, Go Go Burger, GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos, Honnah Lee Bubble Tea, Hogfather’s BBQ & Catering, J’s Catering, Jasmine Rice, Joella’s Hot Chicken, Magee’s, Mark’s Feed Store, Mellow Mushroom, Noodles & Co., Old Kentucky Kettle Corn, Palmer’s Grill, Pollo Louisville, Red Mile Catering, Red State BBQ, Repicci’s Italian Ice, Rolling Oven, Rico’s Empanadas, Salsaritas, Sav’s Chill, Saul Good, Skewer’s, Spotz Gelato, StaxxBBQ, Stella’s Kentucky Deli, The Village Idiot, The Woodford Inn, Texas de Brazil and Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen.

If you go

Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival

When: Noon Aug. 12 and 13

Where: Bluegrass Fairgrounds at Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.

Tickets: $8, free for children 10 and younger

Online: Cravelexington.com

