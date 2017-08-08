Relive the Lexington meals you can’t forget at Icons dinner

Remember that place you ate that had the thing you liked? Wasn’t it great? Wouldn’t you like to have it again?
Azur Restaurant & Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, is hosting another Lexington Icons Dinner, featuring dining flashbacks from lost local restaurants. The dinner at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 will feature a special tribute to the late chef Lucie Slone Meyers, who ran a la Lucie and other restaurants for decades. Other items on the menu include starters: Singapore Sling reminiscent of the Saratoga, lamb fries with cream gravy from Rogers Restaurant and chili shooters from Brooking’s; salmon croquettes from Rogers; lime pesto linguine with rosemary chicken from Ed and Fred’s Desert Moon; chicken a la Lucie from a la Lucie*; liver and onions from the Saratoga; and butterscotch pie with meringue from Rogers. Tickets are $50 per person plus tax and tip. Reservations required; call 859-296-1007.
While a la Lucie is gone, the Red Light Kitchen and Lounge, which opened earlier this year, is still in business and still serving chicken a la Lucie.
▪ Want to eat good and do good at the same time? CoreLife Eatery, 4040 Finn Way at The Summit, officially opens at 11 a.m. on Friday. But the “active lifestyle restaurant,” which serves healthy greens, grains and broth-based dishes, is holding a pay-what-you-choose day on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank.
▪ Tickets are on sale for the 9th annual Fest of Ales, which will be Sept. 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cheapside Pavilion downtown Lexington. Tickets are $30 and always sell out because they are limited to 1,500. Tickets are available at Lexington Liquor Barns, Pazzo’s Pizza Pub, The Beer Trappe and Thursday Night Live. At the event, you can sample from more than 150 beers from more than 60 breweries, including 33 from Kentucky.
▪ Old Forester, the iconic Brown-Forman brand just received new stills in downtown Louisville, is launching a special bourbon, Statesman, tied into the upcoming “Kingsman” sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” According to a press release sent with a sample of the bourbon, the secret British spy organization discovers after their headquarters was destroyed that there is an American version, called Statesman. “The Statesmen, based in Louisville, Kentucky, act as Master Distillers to hide their true identity,” the release said. Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum star as very cowboy-esque spies who know their way around the mash; the movie premieres Sept. 22 But back to the bourbon: Old Forester Statesman is 95 proof, produced with the same mash bill as Old Forester. So it tastes like Old Forester, spicy, warm. Suggested price of $55 and it’s scheduled to be on shelves now.
▪ The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive in Bardstown, has hired Pedro Gonzalez, former executive director of restaurant operations for the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., to develop a restaurant, whiskey and vintage spirits bar for the distillery. The company plans to establish a Napa Valley-style bourbon and food experience in the center of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The distillery is planning to open a full-scale restaurant that incorporates food grown on its 100 acres of active farmland, local flavors, and bourbon culture. Bardstown Bourbon Co. will also showcase — and sell by the drink — an extensive whiskey collection including a vintage spirits library, in a full bar open to the public as well as available for corporate events and parties.
▪ Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar, 127 West Main Street in Louisville, debuted a new food and cocktail menu. Highlights include pimento beer cheese and chips made with Doc’s Whiskey Chaser Lager made exclusively for the restaurant by Apocalypse Brew Works; smoked shrimp fresh from the Gulf with cocktail sauce and bourbon mignonette; and tomato bisque made with ripe tomatoes smoked in-house and puréed to perfection. For dessert, the restaurant added Louisville’s own Derby Pie. To see the new menu or for more information, visit DocCrows.com. Call 502-587-1626 for more information.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
