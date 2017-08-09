Better get in line now: Shake Shack adds three new shakes

Shake Shack, 115 Summit at Fritz Farm, has three new seasonal shakes, available through Nov. 15: raspberry cheesecake, salted caramel pretzel, and chocolate cookies and cream. Raspberry cheesecake is vanilla frozen custard blended with raspberry cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and raspberry dust. Salted caramel pretzel is vanilla frozen custard blended with caramel pretzel and topped with whipped cream and pretzel dust. The cookies and cream is made with chocolate frozen custard blended with chocolate cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles.
▪ Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, 118 Marion at The Summit at Fritz Farm, opens Friday and will serve coal-fired brick oven pizza. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria specializes in hand-crafted pizzas, calzones and antipasto, salads, and New York-style cheesecakes and other desserts made in-house daily. Grimaldi’s also has a full bar offering specialty cocktails, craft beers and wine, including its own signature Mille Gradi red blend, produced by Rocca delle Macìe winery in Tuscany, Italy. Grimaldi’s will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
▪ Azur Restaurant & Patio, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, is hosting a Farmers Market Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26. The buffet-style brunch will feature dishes made by chef Jeremy Ashby withfresh meat and produce from Bluegrass Farmers Market, including bourbon fried chicken; heirloom tomato Bloody Mary salad; chorizo sausage and jack cheese chilaquiles; ratatouille, goat cheese and farm egg casserole; jalapeno cheddar grits; smoked salmon and green tomato benedict with lobster hollandaise; red-eye gravy braised beef short rib; buttermilk biscuits; sausage gravy and local melon salad.
▪ Cheapside Bar and Grill, 131 Cheapside, is hosting a four-course dinner with Alltech Brewing master brewer Ken Lee at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The dinner, which is $65, will feature individual beer pairings with each course, including the soon-to-be-released Pumpkin Barrel Ale. Seating will be communal and is limited, so reservations are required. Call 859-254-0046.
▪ Fayette County Farm Bureau is hosting a Field to Table Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Grimes Mill Winery, 6707 Grimes Mill Road in Lexington. The four-course, family style dinner will be created by chef Ouita Michel, focusing on Italian-style fare and featuring local producers. There will be beverages from Grimes Mill Winery and West Sixth Brewery. Tickets are $75, which includes a $25 tax-deductible donation to FoodChain, and a winery tour.
▪ Looking for fresh field peas? Stella’s Vegetable Stand, in front of Bourbon n’ Toulouse and Chevy Chase Inn on the 800 block of East Euclid Avenue, will have them from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, along with candy onions, heirloom tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and green beans.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday behind City Hall at Main and Rice streets in Wilmore, will have locally grown tomatoes, green beans, squash, potatoes and other seasonal vegetables, herbs, local honey and eggs, cut flowers and perennials.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place in Hamburg, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will have beans, corn, tomatoes, potatoes, eggs, honey, jams, beef and pork.
▪ Nicholasville Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 717 North Main Street, will have peaches, tomatoes, watermelons, sweet corn, lettuces, squash, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, beets, greens, candy onions, flowers, jams and jellies, baked breads, black angus beef, specialty roasted coffees and items from Kentucky artisans.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have corn, okra, tomatoes, watermelon, beans, peppers, peaches, eggplant, greens, cut flowers, lettuces and tomatillos.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 Ashland Avenue, has fresh seasonal local produce and pastured meats and eggs.
▪ Have a dining event or interesting food news for LexGo Eat? Submit an item by emailing the information to LexGoEat@herald-leader.com. Deadline for the Friday column is noon Tuesday; deadline for the Wednesday column is noon Friday.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments