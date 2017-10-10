Pappy, other rare whiskeys to be auctioned at Bourbonanza

Looking for a place to buy 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle, William Larue Weller, Elmer T. Lee and rare Jim Beam and Four Roses bourbons? (The real stuff, straight from the distilleries.)
The second annual Bourbonanza in Frankfort this weekend will have them. The auction of rare bourbons is on Friday night. The event is a fundraiser for Downtown Frankfort Inc.
Last year more than 250 attended the original event, according to organizer Jason Delambre; this year, tickets are limited to 500 people.
One goal of Bourbonanza is to highlight Frankfort’s sweet spot right in the heart of bourbon country, with 15 distilleries within 20 miles, he said. Several of them, including Buffalo Trace and Jim Beam, are on the festival’s organizing committee and have donated bourbons. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to Bourbonanaza.com.
The Spirits Soiree begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Kentucky History Center, 100 West Broadway. There will be live music, hors d’oeuvres and bourbon samples. Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple.
Bourbons to be auctioned include Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, Col. E.H. Taylor Four Grain, George T. Stagg 138.1 proof, a Weller collection, Elmer T. Lee, as well as rare Jim Beam bottles and Four Roses 2017 Limited Edition Small Batch and 2017 Limited Edition 50th Anniversary bottles. Most of the bottles are signed by the distilleries’ master distillers.
The newly organized Frankfort Bourbon Society, which will have a table at the Spirits Soiree, will have an after-party Friday evening at Bourbon on Main, 103 West Main Street.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday the free Spirits Stroll on St. Clair Street between West Main and Broadway will feature local merchants, restaurants and bars offering specials and spirits-themed merchandise and events. Local distilleries, wineries and breweries will participate with bourbon tastings for $5 at the door and beer and wine for purchase. Food vendors will include Pollo Bandido, Capital Cellars, KY Coffeetree Cafe, Rick’s White Light Diner, B’s Bakery, Gibby’s, Bourbon on Main, Mai Saigon, and Mi Fiesta.
▪ Fans of the “Rick and Morty Show” who were shut out of the coveted Szechuan sauce released last Saturday will have another shot: McDonald’s announced that the sauce will be coming back this winter in much greater quantities.
You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017
Many fans expressed frustration and some were angry over the weekend after lining up for hours to get the sauce at local McDonald’s restaurants where very limited amounts were available.
▪ Country Boy Brewing, 436 Chair Avenue, will host a Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. Admission is free; more than 50 local vendors will have art and crafts featured.
The brewery will host the Fall Bazaar at Country Boy’s Georgetown Taproom, 108 Corporate Boulevard, on Oct. 21 at the Cardome Renaissance Center, 800 Cincinnati Road No. 3 in Georgetown.
▪ Winchell’s Restaurant and Bar, 348 Southland Drive, will host a Jim Beam dinner from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 17. The event, which is $55 per person, will feature master distiller Fred Noe leading a five-course dinner paired with different Jim Beam bourbons. Reservations required; call 859-278-9424.
▪ The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation and Kentucky Hempsters will host Henry Clay’s Hemp Dinner at Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. The dinner includes a five-course meal prepared with hemp foods by chef Jeremy Ashby with Azur Restaurant. Guests will hear from current leaders playing a role in developing the Kentucky hemp industry. Reservations also include hemp brewed beer from Rock House Brewing, and a hemp tote bag full of product samples and information. It’s $75 per person; for reservations, henryclay.org.
▪ Smithtown Seafood, 501 West Sixth Street, is hosting a benefit for Puerto Rico beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18. Ouita Michel and Agnes Marrero Rosa will serve a Puerto Rican soul food buffet. Rosa, the sous chef at Smithtown, is from Puerto Rico and has family there.
“My family is doing OK, but conditions on the island are a bad situation right now,” Agnes said.
The buffet will be $30 a plate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to hurricane relief. Contributions also will be accepted. West Sixth Brewing Co. is tapping a special beer and donating their proceeds as well. No reservations required.
“We’re donating all the food,” Michel said. “That way, every dollar people spend on the meal will go to Puerto Rican relief.”
Proceeds will go to a non-profit market and restaurant, El Departamento de la Comida, that promotes sustainable farming. Rosa knows its founder, Tara Rodriguez Besosa. The money will go to purchasing seeds and farm supplies so farmers can get back on their feet.
▪ Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, is hosting a brunch benefit for Puerto Rico from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 21. The brunch is $25 per person, with $10 being donated. Funds raised will be matched by Catholic Extension, according to the restaurant. The buffet will include chorizo and scrambled egg tamales; Latino hash with chicken, potatoes and bacon; Latin omelet station; grilled beef skewers with adobo barbecue; paella-style arroz con pollo; pastelon Puerto Rican p lantain lasagna); guava and cream cheese French toast casserole; and tropical fruit.
▪ Does your chili rock? Wilderness Trail Distillery, 4095 Lebanon Road, is hosting a chili cook-off on Oct. 21, beginning at 11 a.m., to benefit the Danville Kiwanis annual Christmas for Kids and Seniors. Submit an entry by Oct. 13. Participants will create a chili for judging by celebrity judges for prize money and trophies. To sample the chilis, it’s $10 per person.
▪ West Sixth Brewing’s Pay it Forward Cocoa Porter is partnering with Susan G. Komen Kentucky, a non-profit committed to saving lives by preventing and curing breast cancer. West Sixth and its retail and distribution partners will make a donation to support breast cancer research for each six-pack of the Pay it Forward Cocoa Porter sold from October through December.
The pink Pay it Forward Cocoa Porter cans will start appearing in retail locations this week, and will be available through the end of the year.
▪ Every Monday in October, Grimaldi’s, 118 Marion at The Summit at Fritz Farm, will offer 16-inch traditional cheese pizzas for $10 in honor of National Pizza Month. Offer is good for dine-in and to-go orders only, delivery partners are not included. Additional toppings and pesto/white pizza options are available at an extra charge. No coupon necessary and cannot be combined with any other offer, except Stoking Social Hour Specials.
