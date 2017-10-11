More Videos

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

Pause
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility 2:12

Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV 0:50

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 3:00

Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 1:07

'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:11

New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:19

Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself'

Dillon Pulliam's 1-on-1 games against taller little brother 'pretty competitive' 1:56

Dillon Pulliam's 1-on-1 games against taller little brother 'pretty competitive'

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 0:57

Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand 0:50

Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand

  • Want free pizza? Here's how.

    Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.

Want free pizza? Here's how.

Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.
Janet Patton/jpatton1@herald-leader.com Lexington Herald-Leader