Going on a beer hunt: Special releases for Kentucky Proud beer week

Blue Stallion Brewing is having a Weizenbock Beer Release Party on Friday with a “Friday the 13th” movie marathon, pumpkin-painting contests, open mic night and a raffle for a Blue Stallion prize pack. It’s all for the War Admiral Weizenbock, a traditional German-style strong wheat beer with subtle banana and clove tones. Each Weizenbock purchase gets you a raffle ticket. Ellos food truck will be there, selling food beginning at 5 p.m. The first 50 customers get a commemorative Blue Stallion Halloween pint glass.
▪ Blue Door Smokehouse will be closed on Saturday because it will be serving at West Sixth Brewing, 501 West Sixth Street, beginning at 1 p.m. The brewery has a new collaboration beer: the Smokeout Brown Ale, brewed with smoked pecans and smoked sorghum.
▪ Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is celebrating Kentucky Proud Beer Week at 1 p.m. Friday at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown, 108 Corporate Boulevard, with Derek Selznick, executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, and Scott Eidson, president of the Kentucky Hop Growers Alliance, by tapping a keg of Pride of the Bine, a dry-hopped saison brewed by Country Boy and Monnik Beer Co. of Louisville and made with Kentucky-grown hops.
The Pride of the Bine is one of six special craft beers infused with Kentucky Proud ingredients and brewed by 12 Kentucky Proud craft breweries.
Released on Thursday: Paw Paw was a Rolling Stone Berlinerweisse by Rooster Brewing, Paris, and Rock House Brewing, Lexington; and Paw Paw Pale by West Sixth Brewing and Ethereal Brewing, both of Lexington.
Released on Friday: Something Else India Brown Ale by Mile Wide Beer Co. and Falls City, both of Louisville; Pride of the Bine Dry Hopped Saison by Country Boy Brewing of Georgetown and Monnik Beer Co. of Louisville.
Released on Saturday: Great Gordon’s Flood Blackberry Witbier by Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Great Flood Brewing Co., both of Louisville; Jarwerks Blackberry Stout by Jarfly Brewing Co. of Somerset and Paducah Beer Werks.
▪ The Gingko Tree Cafe at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, has a new chef: Sundral Napier, known for her sweet potato/rosemary biscuits. The cafe is selling those along with quiches and sandwiches made with locally sourced ingredients, along with soups as the weather gets cooler. She also serves Smokin’ Aces Coffee in the pour-over style. The cafe will be open for lunch through October and into November.
▪ Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 East Washington Street in Louisville, has distilled the world’s oldest gin recipe, first documented in 1495 by a wealthy merchant from the Duchy of Guelders (in what we now know as Germany). The recipe, broadly documented in Tristan Stephenson’s book, “The Curious Bartender’s Gin Palace,” detailed a brandy recipe made from “10 quarts of wine thinned with clear Hamburg beer. After distillation, the liquid would be redistilled with ‘two handfuls of dried sage, 1 pound of cloves, 12 whole nutmegs, cardamom, cinnamon, galangal, ginger, grains of paradise’ and — crucially — ‘juniper berries.’”
The distillery worked with the Monnik Beer Co. to replicate an appropriate medieval “Hamburg beer” to come up with a finished product they described as “an earthy, savory, oily gin.” Copper & Kings 1495 Guelders Gin is 94 proof, available at limited retailers for $45.
▪ Nate’s Coffee, 722 National Avenue, has added a special roast for October: Scary Roast, an Italian roast that produces a dark and juicy coffee with a smooth finish that pairs well with toasted marshmallows and Halloween candy. It’s available at La Petite Délicat on National Avenue, at North Lime Coffee and Donuts on Limestone and on Clays Mill Road, and online at Natescoffee.com.
▪ Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, is hosting a Kentucky Ale dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The three-course dinner is $35 per person and includes separate beer pairings for each course, including Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale to go with warm spiced flan topped with pumpkin meringue and vanilla bean caramel. Reservations required; call 859-303-5573 or go to Open Table.
▪ Jessamine Growers Farmers Market, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday behind City Hall at Main and Rice streets in Wilmore, will have locally grown tomatoes, squash, pumpkins and gourds, potatoes and other seasonal vegetables, herbs, local honey and eggs, cut flowers and perennials.
▪ Bluegrass Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place in Hamburg, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will have beans, tomatoes, potatoes, eggs, honey, jams, beef and pork.
▪ Nicholasville Farmers Market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 717 North Main Street, will have tomatoes, watermelons, lettuces, squash, green beans, cucumbers, carrots, beets, greens, candy onions, flowers, jams and jellies, baked breads, black Angus beef, specialty roasted coffees and items from Kentucky artisans.
▪ Lexington Farmers Market, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cheapside Park and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Southland Drive, will have okra, tomatoes, watermelon, beans, peppers, eggplant, greens, cut flowers, lettuces and tomatillos.
▪ Chevy Chase Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 316 Ashland Avenue, will have fresh seasonal local produce, and pastured meat and eggs.
