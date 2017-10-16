Ready for tacos with a twist? Babalu Tapas opening at The Summit

Babalu Tapas and Tacos is opening on Oct. 23 at The Summit at Fritz Farm. The 5,095-square-foot location at 4040 Finn Way is the first in Kentucky for the chain that features Latin-inspired dishes with a Southern twist.
Eat Here Brands, Babalu’s parent company, is headquartered in Jackson, Miss. and was founded by Bill Latham and Al Roberts, who have created and sold several successful restaurant concepts. They have expanded Babalu into Memphis, Birmingham, Knoxville, Charlotte, Atlanta and Chapel Hill before coming to Lexington. And yes, the name is inspired by “Babalu,” the signature song of Ricky Ricardo, played by Desi Arnaz in the 1950’s sitcom, “I Love Lucy.”
The menu for Babalu features sharable items such as guacamole made tableside, soups and salads, tacos, tortas, tapas, margaritas and other cocktails and more. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and brunch on weekends.
This is the last of the announced restaurants that will be opening at the Summit, a $165 million mixed-use development that opened at the corner of Nicholasville and Man o’War in May. Other restaurants include Honeywood by Ouita Michel, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, CoreLife Eatery, CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, Grimaldi’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, J. Alexander’s, Shake Shack, Steel City Pops, Ted’s Montana Grill, Texas de Brazil, World of Beer, Blaze Pizza, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, and the local purveyors in The Barn.
