Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opening fifth location; fall soups on menu

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen is opening another location, this time in Palomar at 3735 Palomar Center Drive , around Nov. 1. This is the fifth location of the popular salad and soup place, which is locally owned and features local produce.
Founded in Lexington in 2014, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen features regionally inspired recipes developed with the help of local chefs Ouita Michel and Sara Gibbs. The menu features vegetarian and gluten-free options as well as chicken and salmon. Vinaigrette also has specialty lemonades and gourmet ice pops.
For fall, Vinaigrette has vegan pumpkin bisque as well as creamy tomato soup and white chicken chili; four seasonal lemonades made with fresh fruit and spices; and a grain bowl, the Heart and Seoul Grain Bowl, which includes a hard boiled egg from Stone Fall Farm.
Vinaigrette’s other locations are 1781 Sharky Way off Leestown Road, 113 North Broadway in The Square, 220 War Admiral Way in Hamburg and 203 North Hurstbourne in Louisville.
