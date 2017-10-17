Bar Louie, which will opens today at Fayette Mall for lunch, serves pub comfort food, such as this backyard barbecue burger, and a wide range of cocktails. Tuesday is Five Dollar Burger Night, starting at 5 p.m.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Newest restaurant opening at Fayette Mall and it’s $5 burger night

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

October 17, 2017 9:12 AM

Bar Louie is back in Lexington. The casual dining bar and restaurant opens today at Fayette Mall at 11 a.m. and will celebrate with a Five-Dollar Burger Night special from 5 p.m. to close.

“With a wide assortment of signature cocktails, great local brews and delicious food that we believe is truly unique and unmatched in the industry, we hope to become a favorite local gathering place for our future guests,” said Ryan Vann, principal operating partner of Bar Louie.

As recently as 2010, there was a Bar Louie franchise at Lexington Green. The new Bar Louie is near The Cheesecake Factory where Travinia Italian Kitchen closed last November. With more than 126 locations across the country, the Texas-based Bar Louie has a neighborhood bar atmosphere, unique in each location. According to information on franchising, the chain attracts affluent 25-44-year-olds, appeals strongly to female customers and isn’t a traditional sports bar (but games are on to watch).

The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and late night, with brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

The menu includes specialty burgers, shareable snacks (such as Buffalo Chicken Totchos) and signature entrees, according to a news release. The cocktail menu has 35 drinks, including martinis, margaritas and sangrias; more than 15 wines by the glass; and 20 beers on tap, including locally made brands.

In addition to the $5 burgers every Tuesday; Bar Louie has happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will feature bottomless mimosas.

Bar Louie is bringing 90 jobs to Lexington and is still hiring.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl.

