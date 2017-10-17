A sign for Crumzz Bar and Grill at the corner of South Limestone, across from the University of Kentucky campus. This used to be the location of Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers.
A sign for Crumzz Bar and Grill at the corner of South Limestone, across from the University of Kentucky campus. This used to be the location of Street Craves and Freakin' Unbelievable Burgers.

New restaurant, bar coming to corner of Limestone and Euclid

By Janet Patton

October 17, 2017 3:19 PM

Crumzz, a new restaurant and bar, is coming to the corner of Limestone and Euclid, across the street from the University of Kentucky campus. The location is where Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelieveable Burgers used to be.

Owner Laith Hattar said that he hopes to open in late December or early January and serve hot subs, Philly cheesesteaks and bar food plus fresh cut fries, baked potatoes and salads.

“We have a concept and we’re working on the branding,” Hattar said. “It will be a casual place.”

Crumzz will be open for lunch, dinner and late night on weekends, with a full bar.

Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers closed in March after almost two years. The spot also was formerly home to Hugh Jass Burgers.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl.

