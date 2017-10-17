New restaurant, bar coming to corner of Limestone and Euclid

Crumzz, a new restaurant and bar, is coming to the corner of Limestone and Euclid, across the street from the University of Kentucky campus. The location is where Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelieveable Burgers used to be.
Owner Laith Hattar said that he hopes to open in late December or early January and serve hot subs, Philly cheesesteaks and bar food plus fresh cut fries, baked potatoes and salads.
“We have a concept and we’re working on the branding,” Hattar said. “It will be a casual place.”
Crumzz will be open for lunch, dinner and late night on weekends, with a full bar.
Street Craves and Freakin’ Unbelievable Burgers closed in March after almost two years. The spot also was formerly home to Hugh Jass Burgers.
