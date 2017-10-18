Seven great patios or rooftop bars to enjoy while it’s still warm

While the weather is warm, make the most of it by dining and drinking outside. Here are seven outdoor patios or rooftop spots to enjoy while you can:
▪ Keeneland, 4201 Versailles Road. Because when the fall racemeet is over on Oct. 28, it’s over until April. So get a craft beer and hang out at the track. Friday is College Scholarship Day so full-time students get in free and could win scholarships.
▪ Ethereal Brewing, 1224 Manchester Street, has a huge creekside patio. And if you get hungry, Middle Fork Kitchen Bar and Goodfellas Pizzeria are right there too.
▪ Dudley’s on Short, 259 West Short Street, will seat you up on their rooftop from 5:30 p.m. on so you can enjoy an evening of candlelight and romance under the stars.
▪ Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market Street, has a big rooftop bar. On Friday for happy hour, they will be doing Bubbles and Bourbon: $10 bottomless rose and fizzy wine and Old Forester Old Fashioneds for $5.
▪ Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland, is the place to be if you want food, drinks and live music all in the same place. On Friday, they’ll have reggae from The Ark Band and Devon Gilfillian; on Saturday, neo-rockabilly from Danny Dean and the Homewreckers.
▪ Bear and The Butcher, 815 Euclid Avenue, has the best view in Chevy Chase. Ok, maybe it’s the only view in Chevy Chase, but it’s still a really cool balcony overlooking Euclid.
▪ Whiskey Bear. This bar is tucked into The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm (address is 119 Marion) but it has an window that opens onto an outdoor patio right in the heart of the Summit shopping district. And you can take your drink with you to order from other vendors in The Barn, too.
The weekend menu
▪ The weekend starts at lunch on Friday. Or it should. If you can’t make it to Keeneland for the races, then check out the food trucks at the Herald-Leader, Midland and Main, for the last Food Truck Friday of the year. Trucks scheduled to be here include Porterhouse BBQ, Gringo’s, Philly Connection, HogFathers BBQ and Granny Boe & Aunty Jo’s Sweet Treats.
▪ Want free pizza? If you tweet about #UnlimitedScreaming with the jack o’lantern emoji on Friday, Fooji will send you some. It’s a promotion running in October to highlight the horror films on Amazon Prime.
▪ If you love barrel-aged or wild-fermented beers, beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, HopCat, 410 West Short Street, will tap more than 40 craft beers for the Wood & Wild Ale Festival. The event is free, the beer is for sale.
▪ Another possibility for the weekend: Wild Thyme is having a fall harvest chef’s table dinner at Grimes Mill Winery, 6707 Grimes Mill Road, on Saturday night. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner from chef Allison Davis at 6:45. It’s $65 per person, including wine with each course. Book tickets online at wildthymecooking.com.
▪ What I won’t be eating this weekend: Arby’s venison sandwich. On Saturday, all the Arby’s allegedly will have sandwiches made with “thick-cut venison steak marinated in garlic and topped crispy onions.” Supplies are supposedly limited; Arby’s said it took a whole year to source enough deer meat (from New Zealand, not the side of the road), so if this is your thing, get there early. And bring me one of their cookie butter shakes.
▪ Looking for a good foodie read? “BraveTart, Iconic American Desserts” by Lexington’s Stella Parks just hit the New York Times best-seller list. It’s well worth a read, even if you don’t feel like baking.
▪ If you do feel like cooking, get to the Lexington Farmers Market, at Cheapside park on Saturday and Southland Drive on Sunday, and stock up on stuff to make soups, such as butternut squash and garlic, because, as the meme says, winter is coming.
