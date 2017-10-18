You already look up food on Facebook; now you can order there too

Suddenly, everybody wants to bring you food, Lexington: Facebook has launched a food ordering section called “Order Food” on the side of your home page.
Locally, more than 50 restaurants are signed up already. Granted, most of them are pizza, Chinese food or Jimmy John’s. But there are also a bunch of local restaurants including Athenian Grill, Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen, Taj India, Tolly Ho, Sutton’s, Campus Pub, Gyroz Mediterranean Eatery, Columbia Steak Express, Paisano’s Italian, The Ketch, and Winchell’s.
Chains available include Dickey’s Barbecue, West Coast Gourmet Pizza, Panera, Papa John’s, Mellow Mushroom, Smashburger, Denny’s, TGI Friday’s, and Five Guys.
According to Facebook, the app will use existing food ordering services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, and incorporate restaurants that already do delivery.
“From local spots to national chains, Facebook connects you with old favorites and new discoveries in just a few taps,” the company said. “You can even check out what your friends have to say about a restaurant before you order your food.”
According to Bloomberg, using Order Food won’t add to the cost of an order because Facebook isn’t doing it for the money; it’s your data they’re after, along with the yet another way to get you to never leave Facebook.
Two services that don’t seem to be part of the Facebook ordering yet: Mrdelivery.com and UberEats, which launched in Lexington last week.
Couple that with Amazon’s movement into restaurants and groceries and soon you might never have to leave your house again.
