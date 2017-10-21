Why farm-to-school lunches work: ‘Feed kids, not the trash can’

Sts. Peter and Paul Regional Catholic School students Ella Thiel, Audra Pierce and Nate Coen chose lunch from items made with ingredients for the apple cinnamon muffins came from Weisenberger in Midway and the apple pumpkin bread ingredients came from Quarles Farm, Waddy. The layered salad, served in a plastic container that Coen selected had items from at least four different Kentucky farms. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com