Looking for pre-Halloween parties with pet contests? Here you go.

Halloween isn’t until Tuesday (whose bright idea was that? Shouldn’t Halloween always been on a weekend?) but you don’t have to wait until next week to play dress up. The big thing this year: pet costumes. Basically, if you can get your dog into a silly outfit, your weekend is set.
▪ Blue Stallion Brewing, 610 West Third Street, is having Haunted Brewery Tours from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday The tour is free, with an optional donation to Paws 4 The Cause to go behind the scenes. On Saturday, the brewery also is having a Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a special tapping of Behold! A Pale Horse pumpkin lager that you have to see. Dad’s Favorites Deli will have a cookout and serve a limited-edition pumpkin and ghost pepper beer cheese. And bring your dog for the fourth annual dog costume contest from 6:30 to 7 p.m. There’s a human costume contest too.
▪ Mirror Twin Brewing, 725 National Avenue, is hosting Boos and Brews Saturday from noon to midnight, with, yes, another dog costume contest, this one at 4 p.m. There’s a contest for people, too, from 7 to 8 p.m., and a surprise beer release at noon. On Tuesday, Mirror Twin is hosting a Trunk or Treat Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids get candy, and parents get a $4 beer token.
▪ Country Boy Brewing, 436 Chair Avenue, is having a Halloween Dog Costume Contest at 11 a.m. Saturday to benefit the Lexington Humane Society. It’s $5 to enter your pooch. The Country Boy Georgetown taproom, 108 Corporate Boulevard, is having a Halloween Party with Sundy Best from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Admission is free, and Sundy Best goes on at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but no masks, weapons or offensive costumes.
▪ Pivot Brewing, 1400 Delaware Avenue, is celebrating its first year with a daylong Halloween party on Saturday. There will be family friendly activities during the day, with a party for grownups at night with palm readings, scary movies, a bonfire and a costume party. Babz Bistro will be there early, with food from Bourbon N’ Toulouse and Rico’s Empanadas at night.
▪ West Sixth Brewery, 501 West Sixth Street, is having its Fall Open House from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s $20 in advance or $25 at the door for five beers, food and glassware to take home. And check out the mural going up on the building, courtesy of PRHBTN.
▪ Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market Street, is hosting Belle’s Bizarre Circus Act party on Saturday, with $6 Jim Beam and Campo Viejo drink specials.
▪ If you’re still going strong on Monday: A Cup of Common Wealth, 105 Eastern Avenue, is holding a Semi-Spooky (and Slightly Comical) House beginning at 7 p.m. Come in costume. There’s an after-party at Chocolate Holler, too.
▪ Looking for a non-alcoholic treat to take to a Halloween party? Check out Ale-8-One’s new “Can with a Cause,” which benefits local environmental nonprofits working in the Red River Gorge. The 16-ounce can features imagery of professional climber Paige Claassen scaling a sandstone cliff in the gorge. The 16-ounce cans are available in Kroger and convenience stores.
▪ If you’d rather stay home: GirlsGirlsGirls Burritos, based in the Best Friend Bar at 500 Euclid Avenue, will deliver burritos, quesadillas, tamales, and now tacos by bicycle until 2:30 a.m. Friday and until 3 a.m. Saturday. You can order online at girlsgirlsgirlsburritos.com or call 859-285-6853.
▪ What to make: Beer cheese. This works whether you’re staying home or going out. On Friday, University of Kentucky Press is releasing “The Beer Cheese Book” by Garin Pirnia. It’s 200 pages of recipes for making beer cheese, recipes for using beer cheese and where to get good beer cheese.
▪ If that isn’t your thing: Saturday also is National Chocolate Day. My suggestion is to call Donut Days Bakery and order a dozen of their bourbon ball doughnuts to pick up on Friday. They’re only available Friday, and they always sell out quickly. So if you don’t get them this week, place an order for next week.
Comments