Thanksgiving’s coming: Nine foodie reasons to start thinking turkey

In case you haven’t already — and really, who has? — it’s time to think about turkey. Thanksgiving is only three weeks away.
Here are some things to get you in the holiday mood:
▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Drive, is having three days of free sampling this weekend. From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, you can check out plant-based options, including spiced cider, vegan “turkey” and vegan pumpkin pie. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there’ll be turkey and trimmings, with local vendors on hand. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, there’ll be ham, sweet potatoes, cheese balls, green beans and sparkling cider. Get in the holiday mood and get your grocery shopping done.
▪ If you just can’t face the shopping but want a Martha Stewart Thanksgiving, order her Marley Spoon Thanksgiving Box online. A complete feast, including turkey, to feed eight to 10 people, is about $160; order just the sides for about $100. You still have to do the cooking, though.
▪ If you want to skip all the cooking, Bluegrass Bayou Catering is one option. Although this year they won’t off a buffet at Copper Roux on South Broadway, everything will be cooked for you to take home. You can even pick up your food the day of Thanksgiving. You can get cajun-fried, honey smoked or a traditional baked turkey and all the trimmings. Place an order online at Bayoubluegrass.com, go to bayoubluegrass@gmail.com or call 859-523-7915.
▪ Why wait until Thanksgiving to eat the good stuff? Check out Ramsey’s Diner’s fall menu. Now on the menu every day: acorn squash in brown sugar butter. And on alternate days, sweet potato casserole and broccoli casserole. If you like what you taste, you can order a pan for the holiday.
▪ Greentree Tea Room, 521 West Short, has turkey a la Turk (that’s turkey with berry pilaf in fillo) with cranberry relish on the menu for November, along with sweet potato scones and citrus spice pannacotta and much more. Call for reservations, 859-455-9660.
▪ Put this on your calendar: Hanna’s on Lime, 214 South Limestone, will have a pre-Thanksgiving lunch special on Nov. 15, with turkey, dressing, gravy, fresh cranberries, a side and a roll for $9.25. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; delivery is available. Call 859-252-6264.
▪ Turkey of a different sort: Wild Turkey’s Jimmy and Eddie Russell will be featured in a “Weekend Today” segment on Saturday on NBC featuring OBC Kitchen, 3373 Tates Creek Road. The show will air a tasting filmed Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
▪ You know the season has changed when the holiday cups come out. On Wednesday, McDonald’s released its coffee lineup: peppermint mocha and peppermint hot chocolate, in red cups with stars. The small version is just $2. Starbucks also released its holiday cups, and this year’s version is a color-your-own style, mostly white with accents of red and green. Returning drinks include the chestnut praline latte, caramel brûlée latte and peppermint mocha.
Other weekend events
▪ Looking for a place to watch the Breeders’ Cup Thoroughbred Championships, going on at Del Mar in California? Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road, has free admission and parking for simulcasting, so you can bet all the races on Friday and Saturday. Mutuel windows open at 8 a.m., and advance wager is available. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup race is 3:05 p.m. The Breeders’ Cup Classic will be run at 8:35 p.m. And on Saturday, executive chef Joe Hall will serve a buffet from 4 to 8 p.m.; it’s $50 and includes a racing program and non-alcoholic beverages. Doors will open for seating at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended; call 859-255-0752.
▪ Cork & Barrel, 2263 Nicholasville Road, is hosting a special fundraiser Friday and Saturday for Carol Shelton, one of the vintners affected by the recent Northern California fires. Shelton and her tasting room manager both lost their Santa Rosa homes in the fires.
