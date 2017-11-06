The Bridge Eatery and Bar has opened on Romany Road for dine-in and and delivery, although it won’t be serving a full menu until after Thanksgiving.
New bar, restaurant opens on Romany Road, delivering pizza, subs

By Janet Patton

November 06, 2017 1:03 PM

The Bridge Eatery and Bar on Romany Road, the new location of The Bridge Pizza, is open but not yet serving a full menu of Mediterranean specialties.

You can get pizza and subs, burgers and more in the restaurant at 342 Romany Road or by delivery. After Thanksgiving, owner Gokhan Kargi said, the restaurant will have a full menu including pastas and Mediterranean food. The bar and dining room opened Friday.

Kargi said that the menu will feature Greek and Turkish cuisine, such as vegetable and meat dishes that are common to both, including the Turkish version of moussaka for daily specials.

“We plan to have something different every day in our menu for lunch and dinner,” Kargi said. The restaurant also will have soups and salads available from 10 a.m. to midnight. For now, it’s open for lunch and dinner with delivery until midnight, he said.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

