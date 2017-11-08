Want somebody else to do the Thanksgiving cooking? Here’s who you can call.

With Thanksgiving two weeks away, it’s time to get serious about holiday planning. If you are placing an order, get in line before the deadline. If you’re making reservations, now is the time.
If you’re looking for restaurants open on Thanksgiving, here are a few:
▪ Lockbox in the 21c Museum Hotel will serve “refined Thanksgiving classics in an all inclusive ‘meat ’n’ three’ style dinner.” It’s $45 a person, $20 for kids. And if you just need sides, you can get a to-go box for $15.
▪ Distilled at Gratz Park will be open with a three-course Thanksgiving-inspired menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; it’s $60. Call 859-255-0002 for reservations.
▪ Le Deauville, 199 North Limestone, will have a special dinner for Thanksgiving. Call 859-246-0999 for reservations.
▪ The Hilton’s Triangle Grille downtown, 369 West Vine Street, will serve a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ JW’s Steakhouse at the Griffin Gate Marriott, 1800 Newtown Pike, will have a special Thanksiving menu featuring turkey and trimmings, including a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie, for $24.95 for adults and $8.95 for children, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 859-288-6155 for reservations.
▪ The Hyatt Regency Downtown, 401 West High Street, will serve a Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a carving station, a hot buffet, a seafood station, a Southern biscuit station and more. It’s $37.95 for adults; $29.95 for seniors and $12.95 for children 5 to 12. Reservations are required; call 859-519-4191.
▪ Kilbern’s at The Campbell House, 1375 South Broadway, has a buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with turkey and ham, salads and sides for $42.95; $38.95 for seniors and $20.95 for ages 10 and younger. Reservations are required; call 859-255-4281.
▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Drive, will have a buffet with turkey, vegetables, sides and no-meat options from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $10.99 a pound, and $1 off slices of pie. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you need grab-and-go items, including whole pies for $12.99.
▪ Missy’s Pies, 201 1/2 Woodland Avenue, is taking orders for holiday pies. Call 859-253-0449. The deadline to order is Nov. 18. Pies can be picked up until Nov. 22, and Ramsey’s Diners has full dinners or individual casseroles and vegetables available for ordering, too. Deadline for vegetables is Nov. 20, with pickup available on Nov. 22. Call 859-252-7926 to order.
▪ Critchfield Meats, 2220 Nicholasville Road, has broccoli casserole, corn pudding, sage dressing, pies and loads more to go with cooked turkey breast or uncooked turkeys. (The turkey gravy goes quickly, so order early.) Or order a baked country ham or a tray of country ham on rolls. Order online at Critchfieldmeats.com or call 859-276-4965.
▪ Still thinking of cooking? Get tips from BraveTart herself, Stella Parks, at a cooking class at Wild Thyme Cooking at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s $40, and you’ll learn how to make desserts from her New York Times best-selling cookbook. Call 859-523-2665.
▪ If you’ve decided to get a little help with Thanksgiving dinner, Wild Thyme can help with that too. The Thanksgiving catering menu is online at Wildthymecooking.com. You can get turkeys, sides, desserts, Parker House rolls and more.
▪ Want a smoked or fried turkey? Smokin’ Hogg Barbecue, 464 Wilson Avenue in Versailles, is taking orders for smoked and deep-fried turkeys untilNov. 20. Call 859-351-9701.
▪ Staxx BBQ, 11 Carson Place in Frankfort, is accepting orders for hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hams are smoked, and the turkeys can be smoked or fried. Pick up orders any time Nov. 22 or 8 to 10 a.m. Thanksgiving day. Call 502-352-2515 to place orders.
▪ Need some non-meat options? Whole Foods, 4059 Finn Way, has partnered with the chefs at Vedge restaurant in Philadelphia to create a meatless menu. You can get a dinner for two that includes mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil-mushroom stuffing, “cheesy” rutabaga and potato mash, sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots and chocolate toffee mini cake. Whole Foods also has pre-cooked turkeys and spiral-cut hams available, with online ordering.
