Five amazing Thanksgiving pies that aren’t pumpkin and where to get them

Pumpkin pie is ubiquitous for Thanksgiving. It’s almost a given that every gathering will have at least one. But what if you want something else for that second helping? Or — horrors! — you don’t even like pumpkin pie?
Here are some other options that would be delicious with any dinner but would be perfect for the right one.
Family gathering. You want nothing but the best for your family. Except you don’t have time or the inclination to bake it yourself. You need a store-bought pie that’s as good as — or better than — a family recipe. I suggest the transparent pie from Magee’s Bakery. It’s a bit old-fashioned and subtle. And it’s George Clooney’s favorite pie, although he favors the Magee’s in Maysville. But you can get one here, too. Order by the end of the week; call 859-255-9481. It’s $20.
Future in-laws dinner. You want to make a good impression here, so you need a really great pie. You need Missy’s Pie Shop’s butterscotch pie. It’s a little unexpected and just a bit more sophisticated than chocolate. And the meringue, with a little brown sugar sprinkled on top, is a real showstopper. Order by Nov. 18; call 859-253-0449. It’s $19.95.
Office party. Need to feed a crowd, but you don’t want to spend a lot? It’s hard to go wrong with Costco, which is known for huge pies and low prices. Somebody else will probably bring the hubcap-sized pumpkin, so you can bring just about anything else. Pecan, three-berry and cherry all get good reviews, as does their cheesecake. Or Kroger, where the Private Selection pies are a step up but still pretty cheap; an enormous caramel apple streusel pie is only $9.99.
Friendsgiving. For the Thanksgiving you celebrate with friends rather than family, try the peanut butter mousse pie from Midway Bakery It’s like a rich and creamy Reese’s Cup in a pie. You can order online or call 859-846-4336, but you have to drive to Midway to pick it up. Place an order by 2 p.m. Nov. 19. It’s $21.95.
Just for you. Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving home alone for the first time or just enjoying the leftovers, you want something a little special. But maybe you don’t need a whole pie to yourself. Good Foods Co-op has half pies and even individual slices. One great choice: sweet potato with toasted marshmallows. It’s a vegetable, so it’s gotta be healthy, right? A half-pie is $8.99.
