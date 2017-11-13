A&W, which is headquartered in Lexington, is running its Float-A-Friend contest again. You could win free root beer floats for a year for yourself and a friend.
Restaurant News & Reviews

A&W wants to give away a lot of root beer floats. How you can win them.

By Janet Patton

November 13, 2017 2:04 PM

You could win a year of A&W Root Beer for yourself and a friend.

The restaurant is asking those interested to pick a friend, family member of anyone whi has made an impact on their life and nominated them for the contest. Enter the Float-A-Friend contest by going to awrestaurants.com/content/float-friend, or use the hashtag #FloatAFriend on social media.

Winners will be picked weekly through November, randomly selected on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online. Through the rest of the year, winners will be chosen monthly.

If you win, you get a A&W Bear Bucks gift checks for the value of about 52 floats for yourself and for a friend.

The contest will run continuously this year (or until the company runs out of root beer), according to the news release. All A&W root beer served in the restaurants is now made on-site from real cane sugar and a proprietary recipe, then topped with vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

This is the second year for the contest.

