Restaurant News & Reviews

If you love Ranch salad dressing with everything you eat ... this is for you.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 13, 2017 3:07 PM

Got a Ranch dressing lover on your gift list? Hidden Valley has keg of dressing for $50. Or a Ranch fountain, perfect for parties; it’s $110 but it comes with a table skirt.

Both the keg and the fountain come with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, although they don’t say exactly how much that is. Both are listed on the flavourgallery.com website, along with other Ranch items.

Want a Ranch “ugly sweater”? It’s $40. How about Ranch dressing bottle socks? $12. Or the socks that say “If you can read this ... bring me Ranch” on the soles, also $12.

The bad news is the mini keg (it’s 9.7 inches high and 6.3 inches around and stackable, according to the website) says it’s sold out. As is the bedazzled Ranch ornament for your Christmas tree.

But you can still pre-order that fountain; it will ship in mid-December.

Until then, you can just make do with the 40-ounce two-pack from Sam’s Club for $9.98. That 80 ounces of Ranch ought to get you through Thanksgiving.

