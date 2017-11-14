Since 2012, Colette Miller has painted her angel wings “street art” around the world for people to pose in front of and interact with. The latest installation will be coming to DV8 Kitchen on Broadway.
Since 2012, Colette Miller has painted her angel wings “street art” around the world for people to pose in front of and interact with. The latest installation will be coming to DV8 Kitchen on Broadway. Sugarpressart.com
Since 2012, Colette Miller has painted her angel wings “street art” around the world for people to pose in front of and interact with. The latest installation will be coming to DV8 Kitchen on Broadway. Sugarpressart.com

Restaurant News & Reviews

Lexington restaurant wants customers to become part of interactive art mural

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 11:25 AM

DV8 Kitchen on South Broadway is getting another cool mural, only this one will be outside the restaurant.

Colette Miller, who has painted angel wings all over the world, will be painting a pair at the restaurant beginning Thursday.

Miller, a Los Angeles street artist, launched her Global Angel Wings Project in 2012, according to her website.

She has painted wings in Kenya, Australia, Taiwan, France, Cuba and Mexico. She has presented a TED talk about the wings, which she sees as interactive public art.

People often pose with the wings for photos, becoming part of the work. The point is to “remind humanity that we are the angels of this earth,” according to the website.

Restaurant owner Rob Perez said. The restaurant’s mission is to provide jobs for people in recovery and give them a second chance.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want free pizza? Here's how.

    Lexington-based Foojii is promoting Amazon's horror films. Beginning on Friday the 13th, tweet using the hashtag #unlimitedscreaming and a jack o' lantern emoji, and you could get free pizza delivered.

Want free pizza? Here's how.

Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.
How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 2:43

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?
Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers 2:02

Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers

View More Video