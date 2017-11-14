Lexington restaurant wants customers to become part of interactive art mural

DV8 Kitchen on South Broadway is getting another cool mural, only this one will be outside the restaurant.
Colette Miller, who has painted angel wings all over the world, will be painting a pair at the restaurant beginning Thursday.
Miller, a Los Angeles street artist, launched her Global Angel Wings Project in 2012, according to her website.
She has painted wings in Kenya, Australia, Taiwan, France, Cuba and Mexico. She has presented a TED talk about the wings, which she sees as interactive public art.
People often pose with the wings for photos, becoming part of the work. The point is to “remind humanity that we are the angels of this earth,” according to the website.
Restaurant owner Rob Perez said. The restaurant’s mission is to provide jobs for people in recovery and give them a second chance.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments