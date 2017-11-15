Five unexpected places to get a drink during the holidays

Got relatives coming from out of town for the holiday? Need a break? Here are some places you can take them where you could get a drink — if hitting a bar would be frowned upon — and it’s totally legit.
▪ The grocery store. Surely you need some last-minute items. A gallon of milk, a bag of cranberries? Well, pick them up at Good Foods Co-op, and you can get a beer now. Good Foods has Rhinegeist on tap in the café. Or try Lucky’s, where you can get a pint to sip while you shop. And Whole Foods has an entire bar and restaurant in the store.
▪ The movies. The Kentucky Theatre is open again and has great movies, including “Lady Bird.” So while they are engrossed, you head to the lobby for popcorn and a glass of wine. Or Woodford Reserve.
▪ Ice cream. Take the family out to Crank and Boom Dessert Lounge on the Pepper campus in the Distillery District. They get a sweet treat and you can get a milkshake with a shot of Buffalo Trace’s Bourbon Cream in it. Or try the bourbon ball sundae.
▪ Coffee. Pick up coffee at Lussi Brown Coffee Bar and have an orange espresso, which has Bulleit bourbon and a double shot of espresso in it, while you’re there.
▪ Bike shop. A bike ride is a good idea to work off a big dinner. Or maybe you’re thinking of getting the little one a bike for Christmas? Stroll into a local bike shop and you’re likely to find a couple of beer taps. Bicycle Face, Broomwagon and Crankworks can set you up.
Just don’t hit all these spots over the holiday, or your family may start planning an intervention.
Still need help with last-minute Thanksgiving prep?
▪ Martine’s Pastries, 1039 Industry Road, is offering pies, mini pies and an annual favorite, a pumpkin roll, for Thanksgiving. Order by phone, 859-231-9110, or stop by the shop. Martine’s has apple crumble ($19), pumpkin ($19), pecan ($19) and chocolate pecan ($21). For more information, go to Martinespastries.com
▪ Cracker Barrel is taking orders for heat-and-serve meals and pies, or you can just eat at Cracker Barrel, which expects to serve 500,000 pounds of turkey, 7 million ounces of gravy, 1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish and a million slices of pie over the holiday.
▪ Bojangles is taking orders for seasoned fried turkeys, alone or with sides including Cajun pintos and dirty rice. Call your local Bojangles to place an order.
▪ Are you frying your Thanksgiving turkey this year? Recycle your used cooking oil for free at the Gobble Grease Toss, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr. Bring it in a disposable container with a lid. The cooking oil collected at the event will be recycled into biofuel by Kelley-Green Biofuel and used for research at the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research.
Cooking oil should never be poured down sink drains. It can solidify and clog pipes in your home. Oil and grease can even clog the city sewer lines, leading to sanitary sewer overflows — the discharge of untreated sewage into streets, yards and creeks.
You also can dispose of it by hardening it in the refrigerator and placing it in your green trash cart. For more information on the Gobble Grease Toss, call LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255 or go to LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen.
▪ You can’t eat turkey all the time; how about some seafood? Lexington Seafood is celebrating 10 years in business. During November, it has jumbo stone crab from the west coast of Florida. Lexington Seafood also has Claire Island salmon, snapper, grouper and char available. Call 859-266-8888 for holiday orders.
▪ Honeywood Restaurant, 110 Summit at Fritz Farm, is hosting a benefit through Nov. 26 to help the recovery from the devastating forest fires in California’s wine country. Honeywood will donate $1 for every bought glass of featured Napa wines. Donations will go to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and the Napa Valley Community Foundation. Wines include Napa Cellars Sauvignon Blanc ($10/glass), Chateau St. Jean Pinot Noir ($10/glass), Stags Leap Winery Chardonnay ($12/glass) or the Folie A Deux Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($12/glass). For more information, go to Honeywoodrestaurant.com or call (859) 469-8234.
