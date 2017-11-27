Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Restaurant News & Reviews
More Videos
WKYT weatherman Chris Bailey joins Janet Patton and Sally Scherer of LexGo Eat at the downtown Shakespeare and Company restaurant to try the Char Crossed Lovers burger for Lexington Burger Week.
UK womens basketball coach Matthew Mitchell joined by Janet Patton and Sally Scherer of LexGo Eat visit Drake's restaurant off of Tates Creek road to try their 'tricked up' BLT burger.
LexGo Eat's Janet Patton sampled the El Cubano at Stella's Kentucky Deli on Wednesday with David O'Neill and Chuck Creacy for Lexington Burger Week.
Herald-Leader sports writers Jerry Tipton and John Clay visit Campus Pub off of Waller Avenue to try their Burger Week $5 special Jamal Burger and talk about the UK mens basketball player Jamal Mashburn. And LexGo Eat team member Janet Patton joined the f
Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti talks about the burgers, hot dogs, and shakes offered at the new restaurant opening Thursday, May 11, at The Summit at Fritz Farm located off of Nicholasville Road.
J. Alexander's prides itself in selection of seafood, particularly the salmon and tuna. Learn a little about where this specific dish comes from.
J. Alexander's off Nicholasville Road is open and ready for business. The LexGo Eat team gets a taste of their wood-fired dishes.
The LexGo Eat team takes a look at what Rupp Arena has to offer fans during the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament. Which concession draws your taste buds?
There's an art to this sweet treat, and the LexGo Eat team found out how section 22 ice cream stand server Savannah Hunsucker prepares the Rupp Arena favorite.
Dutch's Bake Shop on Pasadena Drive brought its donut muffin to the sold out Crave Donut Fest on March 4. Now the bakery is closing.