More Videos

1:05 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how.

2:43 How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?

2:02 Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers

2:03 WKYT's Chris Bailey reports on the Char Crossed Lovers burger

2:03 Coach Matthew Mitchell tries a 'tricked up' BLT burger from Drake's

3:21 Sampling Burger Week at Stella's with David O'Neill and Chuck Creacy

1:55 Burger Week 2017: How's the Jamal Smashburg at Campus Pub? Find out here

0:56 Kicking off the 4th of July holiday with pie and ice cream

4:54 Shake Shack opens Thursday at The Summit at Fritz Farm

0:48 New Lexington restaurant gets its tuna all the way from Hawaii