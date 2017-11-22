Black Friday dining suggestions to fuel your shopping odyssey

If you’re the kind of person who lives to get up well before dawn on the day after Thanksgiving to get in line at a big-box store for a great deal on a giant TV, you need a strategy for making it through a marathon day of shopping. Yes, you just ate a week’s worth of food the day before, but believe or not, you’ll be hungry again. Here are some ways to survive Black Friday.
▪ Make the most of those delivery apps. Waiting outside Best Buy can get chilly. Stay caffeinated by ordering hot coffee and breakfast through McDelivery from McDonald’s if you’re at the store on Nicholasville or from Krispy Kreme via UberEATS if you’re at Hamburg. And by lunchtime, everybody’s getting cranky. While you’re standing at the cash register at Target, hit that UberEATS app and get a pizza from Mellow Mushroom or burgers from Smashburger delivered to you in the parking lot.
▪ After you’ve been shopping your socks off for a while, it feels good to sit down and eat real food. Several local restaurants have specials just for Black Friday: All Athenian Grill restaurants, including at The Summit at Fritz Farm, will have dine-in and take-out specials (including desserts), along with discounts on gift cards.
▪ The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm will have Brunch at the Barn from 9 a.m. to noon with coffee and doughnuts from Crank & Boom, specials from Kentucky For Kentucky, chicken and biscuits from Pasture by Marksbury Farm, brunch with Smithtown Seafood, Greek eggs, fries and feta from Athenian Grill, mimosas, Bloody Marys and other cocktails from Whiskey Bear and surprise deliciousness from Atomic Ramen.
▪ Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, and Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Road, will have 2-for-1 lunches, dine-in only, of equal or lesser value.
▪ Palmers Fresh Grill at The Mall at Lexington Green will offer a buy one-get one free entree of equal or lesser value on Black Friday. You just need to show them this article to redeem the offer.
▪ At Fayette Mall, The Cheesecake Factory will have a gift card deal for Black Friday: You get a Slice of Joy (free cheesecake gift card) for every $50 in gift cards you buy.
▪ If you’re the kind of person who would never stand in line to shop but doesn’t mind a line for beer, West Sixth has a Snake Cake bottle release (one of the brewery’s most popular releases, Snake Cake, in 750 ml bottles). Doors open at 11 a.m., and you can only get two bottles, but at 13 percent alcohol, you won’t need more.
And Ethereal Brewing is celebrating its third anniversary with coffee beers, breakfast-style pizzas from Goodfellas next door, bacon and eggs, and more until 11 a.m. Ethereal will begin tapping big beers at noon, starting with Russian Imperial Dark and Raspy (a bourbon barrel-aged Russian stout aged with raspberries).
Country Boy Brewing will have a Black Friday sale: You can get a Country Boy gift set that includes a cooler for 15 beers (not included), stainless steel pint glass and more for $30, starting at 10 a.m. at the taproom on Chair Avenue or in Georgetown. Only 150 will be available at each location.
Blue Stallion Brewing will have $5 off all shirts and beanies for only $11. And if you can hold out, on Sunday, you can fill a growler for just $11.
Janet Patton: @LexGoEat
