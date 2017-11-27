A Seattle chef found the secret to great fruitcake in Kentucky

What does it take to make a fruitcake people are dying to eat?
Lots of bourbon; specifically, Maker’s Mark.
For more than a decade, a company in Seattle has been selling “over 21” fruitcakes that sell out every year.
“It’s mostly delicious boozy fruit and nuts in spice batter, then baked and brushed multiple times in brown sugar Maker’s Mark glaze,” said Kathy Casey, whose is a pioneer in the bar-chef movement, makes them in her Kathy Casey Food Studio – Liquid Kitchen.
And it sounds very liquid: The fruit marinates in bourbon for up to a year, Casey said.
“We make about 300 to 400 every year, and people start pounding me on Facebook and saying ‘when are they coming out’ before Thanksgiving,” Casey said.
As a mixologist, Casey knows her spirits and as a chef, she knows food and that has paired together in the perfect holiday food.
“Maker’s Mark is such a great brand and we love working with them,” she said. “I think the flavor profile is just great with the fruitcake.”
Her cakes are made with all fresh dried fruit — cherries, cranberries, apricots, golden raisins and currants.
“And then we soak the fruit in Maker’s Mark so its been plumped for a couple of months,” she said.
You can order one online at KathyCasey.com for $12.99 per cake, plus shipping and handling fees. You get about a dozen slices out of one cake, she said.
“I personally love to toast a slice for Christmas morning breakfast,” Casey said.
