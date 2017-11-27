This bourbon — chosen from hundreds — has been named ‘Whisky of the Year’

Heaven Hill’s Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon has been named 2017 Whisky of the Year by “Whisky Advocate.”
Available nationally in limited quantities, the suggested price is $60 a bottle for the premium bourbon made in Bardstown.
Elijah Craig was chosen from hundreds of samples submitted from around the world. As a small batch, 12-year-old bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel three times per year, preserving the nose, taste and finish just as master distiller Denny Potter tastes them in Heaven Hill’s central Kentucky rickhouses.
“Elijah Craig is an essential part of American Whiskey’s history, and we’re proud to embrace that legacy,” Potter said in a statement. “As a nurturer of storied brands, Heaven Hill Distillery has been lifting America’s spirit for more than 81 years.”
The Elijah Craig family of bourbons is led by the flagship Elijah Craig Small Batch, made exclusively from batches of 200 barrels or less of 8 to 12-year-old Bourbon.
One of its best selling bourbons by case volume, the portfolio also includes Elijah Craig 12-year-old Barrel Proof, Elijah Craig 18-year-old single barrel and Elijah Craig 23-year-old single barrel in the portfolio.
This signature spirit bears the name of the Rev. Elijah Craig, “The Father of Bourbon” who established his distillery in 1789. Heaven Hill Distillery was founded in 1935 and is still owned by the Shapira family.
Heaven Hill has more than 1.3 million barrels aging in 55 warehouses in Nelson and Jefferson counties. Brands include Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky and the Parker’s Heritage Collection.
