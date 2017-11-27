Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is available nationally in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $60.
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is available nationally in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $60. Photo provided
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is available nationally in limited quantities for a suggested retail price of $60. Photo provided

Restaurant News & Reviews

This bourbon — chosen from hundreds — has been named ‘Whisky of the Year’

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 10:31 AM

Heaven Hill’s Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon has been named 2017 Whisky of the Year by “Whisky Advocate.”

Available nationally in limited quantities, the suggested price is $60 a bottle for the premium bourbon made in Bardstown.

Elijah Craig was chosen from hundreds of samples submitted from around the world. As a small batch, 12-year-old bourbon is bottled straight from the barrel three times per year, preserving the nose, taste and finish just as master distiller Denny Potter tastes them in Heaven Hill’s central Kentucky rickhouses.

“Elijah Craig is an essential part of American Whiskey’s history, and we’re proud to embrace that legacy,” Potter said in a statement. “As a nurturer of storied brands, Heaven Hill Distillery has been lifting America’s spirit for more than 81 years.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Elijah Craig family of bourbons is led by the flagship Elijah Craig Small Batch, made exclusively from batches of 200 barrels or less of 8 to 12-year-old Bourbon.

One of its best selling bourbons by case volume, the portfolio also includes Elijah Craig 12-year-old Barrel Proof, Elijah Craig 18-year-old single barrel and Elijah Craig 23-year-old single barrel in the portfolio.

This signature spirit bears the name of the Rev. Elijah Craig, “The Father of Bourbon” who established his distillery in 1789. Heaven Hill Distillery was founded in 1935 and is still owned by the Shapira family.

Heaven Hill has more than 1.3 million barrels aging in 55 warehouses in Nelson and Jefferson counties. Brands include Larceny Bourbon, Evan Williams Bourbon, Pikesville Rye Whiskey, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky and the Parker’s Heritage Collection.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

    Ian Dodson, head chef of the new J. Alexander’s in Summit at Fritz Farm, talks about the new restaurant's menu offerings including the prime rib, steaks, and ice cream.

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm
Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.
How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 2:43

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?

View More Video