JIM, the voice-activated decanter, can pour you a shot on command, according to the Jim Beam online store. It’s sold out already.
Voice activated Jim Beam decanter will pour you a shot and more

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 11:29 AM

Jim Beam has found the sweet spot between technology and bourbon: Meet JIM, the voice-activated decanter who can actually pour you a shot.

Try getting Siri to do that for you.

“Engineered with more than 200 years of bourbon know-how and a hint of Kentucky charm,” the video states.

According to the Jim Beam online store (it’s in the “Man Cave” section), JIM uses 3G technology to let you ask questions. And Jim Beam master distiller Fred Noe will respond, sometimes in NSFW ways.

That’s the Kentucky charm.

Unfortunately, the tech will die after about six months, and then it’s just a decanter, the website says.

It’s $34.90, but the limited edition decanter apparently is already out of stock.

A better investment?

A bottle that you can pour your own damn self, as Noe might say.

