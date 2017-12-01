Who doesn’t love Bang Bang Shrimp? Nobody, apparently. It’s a signature dish at a Lexington restaurant which was rated the top casual dining chain by a national survey.
Lexington restaurant rated top casual dining chain in national survey

By Janet Patton

December 01, 2017 09:30 AM

If we are what we eat, we might be getting a little fishier: A new national survey of diners rated Bonefish Grill the favorite casual dining chain and favorite seafood chain.

Market Force Information polled nearly 8,000 people across the country in October on what casual-dining chains the like to eat at these days. And Bonefish Grill, which has a location on Sir Barton Way in the Hamburg shopping center, had the highest loyalty scores, beating out Maggiano’s Little Italy and Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, two chains we don’t have in Lexington. (Yes, there are still some chains we don’t have.)

The next best overall ratings were for Texas Roadhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Texas Roadhouse, which was also rated the top steakhouse chain, has a location at Man O’War Place and another on Nicholasville Road.

The top general menu chain: Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which has a location at Helmsdale Place and another on Walden Drive. Cheddar’s was followed by Cracker Barrel, BJ’s Brewhouse, Cheesecake Factory and Ruby Tuesday tied for fourth, followed by Red Robin.

BJ’s Brewhouse, which is on Nicholasville Road at Fayette Mall, was rated the top pizza chain, which is an increasingly competitive category.

Other categories included Italian chain (Maggiano’s), breakfast chain (Village Inn), and buffet chain (Pizza Ranch.)

Market Force also found that people are turning to Yelp more than any other app for advice on their restaurant choices. According to the survey, people are more likely to leave a positive review on TripAdvisor and a negative review on Yelp.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

