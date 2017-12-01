How hard is the Lexington restaurant business? This one closed in six months

Smack’n Spuds, which opened at 2901 Richmond Road in July, has closed. The website for the gourmet baked potato place has been deleted, as has the Facebook page.
Ty Webb, co-owner of Smack’n Spuds, said the restaurant closed the week of Thanksgiving. He and his siblings opened the restaurant, which was their first.
“With the current market, it wasn’t doing what we need to do,” Webb said. “I think it was the market. The concept would do well in a better market or location.”
Besides potatoes, Smack’n Spuds also served soup and chili and offered delivery.
The restaurant was in the spot formerly occupied by Verona Pizza, which closed earlier this year.
