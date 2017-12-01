The Wing Zone fundraiser is giving away boneless wings.
The Wing Zone fundraiser is giving away boneless wings. Brad Newton
The Wing Zone fundraiser is giving away boneless wings. Brad Newton

Restaurant News & Reviews

Need an excuse to eat wings? Here you go. Oh, and they’re free.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

December 01, 2017 03:27 PM

Wing Zone, an Atlanta-based chain, will be giving away samples of its newest flavor, Korean Q.

The giveaway, taking place Dec. 6, is part of a fundraiser for the son of an Alabama franchisee, who was paralyzed after playing his first football game in September at Harvard.

Wing Zone at 351 Southland Drive and 580 Eureka Springs Drive will donate $1 to the Ben Abercrombie Fund for every five free boneless wings given away. And customers can donate directly, too.

“Our franchisees come first at Wing Zone and when we heard about Ben’s injury and the impact this was having on Marty and his family, we banded together to come up with a way to help support them while also giving back to our Flavorholics in the middle of the holiday season,” said Matt Friedman, co-founder and CEO of Wing Zone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All Wing Zones in the U.S. will give away boneless wings on Wednesday, with no purchase necessary. You can get five free wings, any flavor, but try the new Korean barbecue-inspired flavor with a mixture of sweet, savory and spice.

“We’re giving a dollar but we’re hoping other people will give some money, too, to help with the rehabilitation costs,” said Mike Tackett, Lexington franchise owner. “It’s just a sad thing.”

The Southland location is open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the Eureka Springs Drive location is open 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

View More Video