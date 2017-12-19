Put the milk away. We’ve got wine pairings for your Christmas cookies.

Everybody loves holiday cookies ... but what wine goes with which one? So hard to know.
Luckily, Meijer has released a list put together by the grocery’s wine buyers.
Got gingerbread? Reach for a semi-dry Riseling, they suggest. Sugar cookies call for Prosecco or sparkling rose.
The wine buyers say steer away from complex cabernets and merlots to wash down your holiday goodies and go with those with a lighter alcohol content.
Here are more suggested pairings:
Sugar cookies: Go for a light sweet carbonated wine such as Ruffino Sparkling Rose.
Chocolate-dipped meringues: To pair with the sweet chocolate, go for a less-intense read blend such as 19 Crimes Red Blend.
Gingerbread: The spiciness of the cookie and the sweetness of a Riesling such as Chateau Ste. Michelle Johannisberg Riesling bring out the best of both.
Fruitcake: Balance the intense dried fruits with a sweet harvest Riesling or a blush wine such as Roscato Rosso Dolce.
Jam thumbprint: Dessert wine such as Cupcake Moscato di Asti will work.
Chocolate chip: According to the buyers, this is one of the few cookies that plays well with a cabernet sauvignon. Or go with a citrusy Risata Pink Moscato for lighter fare.
Walnut crescents: Walnuts have a lot of bitter tannins, but the powdered sugar on this cookie tilts it toward Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante.
Snickerdoodles: It’s the cream of tartar and cinnamon that gives this cookie that distinctive tang; pair with something slightly sweet Seven Daughters Moscato.
Snowballs (or Mexican wedding cookies): Dry nutty cookies like the pair well with Madeira or light white wine such as Vinifera The Falls Pinot Grigio.
Chocolate peppermint: With an intense flavor combination like this, go fruity red blend, such as Rosatello Rosso.
Brownies: Who doesn’t love a decadent, rich brownie? Especially with a port wine. If that’s too strong for you, try an Irish cream. Or, since you’re in Kentucky, skip the Irish for bourbon. Try for Buffalo Trace’s Bourbon Cream. And add a dollop of ice cream. You’re welcome.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
