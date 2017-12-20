What’s in and out in food trends? You’ll be glad to know doughnuts are still very much in - thank goodness! - especially those with non traditional fillings.
What’s in and out in food trends? You’ll be glad to know doughnuts are still very much in - thank goodness! - especially those with non traditional fillings. Seth Wenig ASSOCIATED PRESS
What’s in and out in food trends? You’ll be glad to know doughnuts are still very much in - thank goodness! - especially those with non traditional fillings. Seth Wenig ASSOCIATED PRESS

Restaurant News & Reviews

Food trends: What’s hot, what’s not and what we’ll never quit eating.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 09:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Say goodbye to meals in jars and hello to doughnuts with weird fillings.

The National Restaurant Association has released its “What’s Hot” culinary forecast for 2018. The annual food trends list was compiled after a survey of 700 professional chefs to highlight the hottest menu trends. Expect to see some of these items on menus near you soon.

There are also foods that diners are over, things that will be falling off the trendier menus, if they aren’t gone already.

But there are some foods that we can’t get enough of, won’t ever stop eating such as barbecue and bacon, the chefs say.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heating up:

▪  Doughnuts with non-traditional filling (North Lime Coffee & Donuts is all over that one.)

▪  Ethnic-inspired kids’ dishes (street food-inspired dishes are hot everywhere)

▪  Farm/estate-branded items

▪  Heritage-breed meats (red wattle hogs, Bourbon Red turkeys and more are showing up)

▪  Peruvian cuisine (the No. 2 hottest global flavor, the chefs say)

▪  Thai-rolled ice cream

▪  Uncommon herbs

▪  Vegetable carb substitutes (think cauliflower rice)

▪  Veggie-centric/vegetable-forward cuisine (such as plant-based burgers and sushi)

What’s cooling down:

▪  Artisan cheese

▪  Heirloom fruit and vegetables

▪  House-made charcuterie

▪  House-made/artisan ice cream

▪  House-made sausage

▪  Meal kits

▪  Nutrition

▪  Protein-rich grains/seeds

▪  Savory desserts

▪  Whole grain items in kids’ meals

What’s yesterday’s news:

▪  Meals in Mason jars

▪  Offal

▪  Bitter melon

▪  Algae

▪  Spiralized vegetables

▪  Pumpkin spice

▪  Flavored popcorn

▪  Egg-white omelets/sandwiches

▪  Fried chickpeas

▪  Black/forbidden rice

These are the perennial favorites, according to the chefs:

▪  Shellfish

▪  Barbecue

▪  Bacon

▪  Comfort food

▪  Gelato

▪  Hand-made pasta

▪  Breakfast burritos/tacos

▪  Mediterranean flavors

▪  Juice/milk in kids’ meals

▪  Breakfast hash

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

    Ian Dodson, head chef of the new J. Alexander’s in Summit at Fritz Farm, talks about the new restaurant's menu offerings including the prime rib, steaks, and ice cream.

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm
Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.
How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 2:43

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?

View More Video