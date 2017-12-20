Town Branch Gin, which is available now at the Town Branch Distillery visitor’s center and will be coming to stores in January, is about $29.99 per 750ml bottle.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Distillery known for bourbon, barreled beer, releases new spirit

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

December 20, 2017 09:48 AM

Alltech’s Town Branch Distillery, known for its bourbon and Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, is releasing a gin.

Town Branch Gin, which is flavored with coriander, nutmeg, orange and lemon peels, and purple coneflower in addition to juniper berries, is available at the Town Branch Distillery visitors center.

It will be moving into full distribution at the beginning of 2018, the company said. Town Branch Gin will retail for $29.99 per 750mL bottle, and it clocks in at 40 percent alcohol by volume or 80 proof.

The botanicals, including the native coneflower, give Town Branch Gin “a clean, bright, refreshing finish,” according to tasting notes.

Alltech is finding success in distilling both at home and abroad: Town Branch Gin is just the first new spirit from the Lexington distillery.; Pearse Lyons Distillery at St. James in Dublin, Ireland, opened its doors in June and is will release a range of Pearse Irish Whiskeys and Ha’Penny Gin.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

