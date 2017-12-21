Cult favorite ice cream coming back in March

Have you missed Blue Bell Ice Cream? Well, good news: It’s coming back.
The Texas-made ice cream, which was pulled off the market after listeria was found, will be back in Lexington, Louisville and surrounding cities beginning in March.
Also, Blue Bell Creameries announced it is expanding its distribution and will open a facility in La Grange.
“It has always been our goal to return to the Louisville and Lexington area,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our fans ask us all the time when our ice cream will be back in stores. We can’t thank them enough for their patience.”
Never miss a local story.
Blue Bell is recovering from an outbreak in 2015 that shut down production, then in 2017 a supplier shipped tainted cookie dough for the ice cream.
Now, Blue Bell is gradually ramping up production and expanding its footprint again. In addition to Kentucky, Blue Bell Ice Cream is returning to Albuquerque, N.M.
No stores locations were released but the company said the ice cream will be at most major supermarkets and drug stores.
Comments