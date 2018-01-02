Chunky Chunky Hippo, toffee-flavored ice cream with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles, is available in scoop shops and at local groceries that sell Graeter’s. The pints now have a portrait drawn by local artist Loren Long.
Fiona lovers: Graeter’s is creating a special treat for the hippo’s first birthday

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

January 02, 2018 12:46 PM

Fiona’s ice cream is coming back, better than ever: Graeter’s announced that it is bringing back Chunky Chunky Hippo in time for the Cincinnati Zoo celebrity hippo’s first birthday on Jan. 24.

The flavor — created last summer to raise money for the hippos — will be available Jan. 14 at scoop shops including 836 Euclid Avenue and 1925 Justice Drive in Lexington and online at graeters.com and beginning Jan. 17 in Kroger, Whole Foods, Fresh Market and more in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky market.

And now the pints have a charming portrait of the famous baby hippo drawn by local artist Loren Long, New York Times best-selling author and illustrator of “Otis,” “Otis and the Tornado,” “Otis and the Puppy,” “An Otis Christmas” and “Otis and the Scarecrow.”

Special gift cards of the portrait will be available at scoop shops, as well as a limited number of larger prints.

Available in limited quantities, Chunky Chunky Hippo has a sweet toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

Born six week premature, Fiona was hand-nursed by zoo staff who chronicled her growth on Facebook for millions of fans worldwide. The Fiona Christmas special has been viewed by more than 17 million.

