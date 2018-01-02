Fiona lovers: Graeter’s is creating a special treat for the hippo’s first birthday

Fiona’s ice cream is coming back, better than ever: Graeter’s announced that it is bringing back Chunky Chunky Hippo in time for the Cincinnati Zoo celebrity hippo’s first birthday on Jan. 24.
The flavor — created last summer to raise money for the hippos — will be available Jan. 14 at scoop shops including 836 Euclid Avenue and 1925 Justice Drive in Lexington and online at graeters.com and beginning Jan. 17 in Kroger, Whole Foods, Fresh Market and more in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky market.
And now the pints have a charming portrait of the famous baby hippo drawn by local artist Loren Long, New York Times best-selling author and illustrator of “Otis,” “Otis and the Tornado,” “Otis and the Puppy,” “An Otis Christmas” and “Otis and the Scarecrow.”
Special gift cards of the portrait will be available at scoop shops, as well as a limited number of larger prints.
Available in limited quantities, Chunky Chunky Hippo has a sweet toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.
Born six week premature, Fiona was hand-nursed by zoo staff who chronicled her growth on Facebook for millions of fans worldwide. The Fiona Christmas special has been viewed by more than 17 million.
