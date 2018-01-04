Chevy Chase restaurant revamps menu only four months after opening

Bear and the Butcher, which opened in August, is changing its menu to adapt to the market.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, customers want full table service and more menu options.
The new menu includes bar snacks, salads, entrees, and steaks with two side dishes along with the burgers and house-made sausages that the restaurant opened with.
Never miss a local story.
The restaurant is in the renovated former movie theater on Euclid Avenue that housed a series of bars. Now it features a balcony and a wall of windows on the street on two stories that can be opened in warm weather.
“When we first opened back in August, we were very busy the first few months while it was warm out and everyone seemed to enjoy our upstairs patio and open air vibe throughout,” co-owner Brian Behr in an email. “People loved the fact that they could get some sliders or a sausage while they enjoyed a few drinks and nice weather.
“Fast-forward to the colder months that we have hit and we realized that not many people were coming in just for dinner, especially during the weekdays.”
Customers who go to the effort of parking and walking through the colder weather want a full-service dining experience with full-size entrees, he said, and the restaurant is doing away with ordering at the counter.
Popular menu items including steak tacos, shrimp tacos and pub sliders will remain on the menu, as well as sandwiches and burgers, including the Goober Burger with peanut butter, bacon, red onion and pickled jalapeños.
“We still will be making our sausages in house, available as a sausage board or on a bun with a side,” Behr said.
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and it serves brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments