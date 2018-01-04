Lexington restaurants debut winter dining event that will keep you warm inside

Looking for a little comfort food? Lexington restaurants want to step into the breach with Lexington Comfort Food week, Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.
The new grassroots dining event, patterned on last summer’s Lexington Eats Week, features “elevated” comfort food, according to MJ Rogers of Clawdaddy’s.
Menus will be comfortably priced at $20.18 per person for two courses, usually an appetizer and a main dish.
“We need to get people out in the dead of winter,” Rogers said. “So we’re offering a bargain to eat at these places.”
Never miss a local story.
Lots of locally owned restaurants are joining in, including Le Deauville, Grillfish, Portofino, Bella Notte, Azur, Minglewood, Distilled at Gratz Park, Clawdaddy’s, The Ketch, The Blue Heron, Honeywood, Crust, Giuseppe’s, Brasabana and Red Light.
Distilled is offering a first course of house meatballs with creamy grits, pickled chiles and Parmigiano reggiano, with a second course of either fried chicken with soupy cannellini beans and dirty Brussels sprouts or pork loin with sweet potato and shaved Brussels sprouts, orange couscous and Grand Marnier pork jus.
Clawdaddy’s will offer Maine lobster bisque or crabmeat and corn chowder with brioche croutons to go with either lobster pot pie in a rich pastry crust or a lobster hot Brown with country ham.
VisitLex will post menus on their website, Visitlex.com, and on Facebook.
Comments