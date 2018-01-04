Le Deauville, a French bistro, is participating in the first Lexington Comfort Food Week, which will feature two-course meals at upscale places for $20.18 per person. Menus will be posted at VisitLex.com and on Facebook.
Le Deauville, a French bistro, is participating in the first Lexington Comfort Food Week, which will feature two-course meals at upscale places for $20.18 per person. Menus will be posted at VisitLex.com and on Facebook. Matt Goins Herald-Leader
Le Deauville, a French bistro, is participating in the first Lexington Comfort Food Week, which will feature two-course meals at upscale places for $20.18 per person. Menus will be posted at VisitLex.com and on Facebook. Matt Goins Herald-Leader

Restaurant News & Reviews

Lexington restaurants debut winter dining event that will keep you warm inside

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

January 04, 2018 10:18 AM

Looking for a little comfort food? Lexington restaurants want to step into the breach with Lexington Comfort Food week, Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.

The new grassroots dining event, patterned on last summer’s Lexington Eats Week, features “elevated” comfort food, according to MJ Rogers of Clawdaddy’s.

Menus will be comfortably priced at $20.18 per person for two courses, usually an appetizer and a main dish.

“We need to get people out in the dead of winter,” Rogers said. “So we’re offering a bargain to eat at these places.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lots of locally owned restaurants are joining in, including Le Deauville, Grillfish, Portofino, Bella Notte, Azur, Minglewood, Distilled at Gratz Park, Clawdaddy’s, The Ketch, The Blue Heron, Honeywood, Crust, Giuseppe’s, Brasabana and Red Light.

Distilled is offering a first course of house meatballs with creamy grits, pickled chiles and Parmigiano reggiano, with a second course of either fried chicken with soupy cannellini beans and dirty Brussels sprouts or pork loin with sweet potato and shaved Brussels sprouts, orange couscous and Grand Marnier pork jus.

Clawdaddy’s will offer Maine lobster bisque or crabmeat and corn chowder with brioche croutons to go with either lobster pot pie in a rich pastry crust or a lobster hot Brown with country ham.

VisitLex will post menus on their website, Visitlex.com, and on Facebook.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

    Ian Dodson, head chef of the new J. Alexander’s in Summit at Fritz Farm, talks about the new restaurant's menu offerings including the prime rib, steaks, and ice cream.

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 1:05

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm
Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:42

Want free pizza? Here's how.
How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 2:43

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?

View More Video