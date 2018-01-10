Crank & Boom’s bourbon ball sundae is made with bourbon and honey ice cream (using Buffalo Trace Bourbon), chocolate bombé sauce and candied pecans.
Local ice cream makes debut on Food Network show; party planned

By Janet Patton

January 10, 2018 08:50 AM

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream will make its national TV debut on the Cooking Channel and Food Network show, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” on Jan. 29.

The restaurant will host a watch party for the episode, which features owner Toa Green, making her famous bourbon ball sundae. The episode airs at 8 p.m. and the party starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Vault Room at the Pepper Campus restaurant on Manchester Street.

To celebrate, Crank & Boom will have free ice cream and bourbon ball sundaes to thank fans.

The premise of the show is that it showcases what “the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time.” In this case, chef Jason Smith of Grayson, who won the Food Network’s Holiday Baking championship and season 13 of Food Network Star, picked Crank & Boom’s ice cream.

“They said he’d had our ice cream, and wanted to include our bourbon ball sundae in the best thing he ever ate,” Green said. “So they sent us an email, said they wanted to shoot a segment.”

They wanted first week of October, which was when Green’s baby was due. Her son, Bodhi, ended up coming early, so she was able to shoot the segment three weeks later.

“So I was pretty delirious at the time,” Green said. “I can’t remember what I said … it will be interesting either way.”

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

