Two neighborhood pizza places open in January

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

January 11, 2018 09:30 AM

A new pizza place is coming Beaumont: Roma Pizzeria will open this week or next, owner Hassan al Hourani said.

The restaurant will serve thin-crust Italian-style pizza, subs, salads and wings, he said. Roma’s will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week at 3191 Beaumont Circle, where the Roly Poly sandwich shop used to be, near J. Render’s barbecue restaurant.

Roma’s will have seating for 35 people, with carryout and delivery available.

Meanwhile, The Pie Hole, a wood-fired pizza place, has opened at 210 Rosemont Garden. The small neighborhood pizza joint has been open daily at 4 p.m.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

