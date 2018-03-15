Rarest Maker’s Mark release ever? Here’s how to get one (maybe)

Maker’s Mark is releasing a new, limited bourbon with only 1,400 bottles available.
Called Maker’s Mark Seared Bu 1-3 (really, that’s what’s on the label) it’s the first time the Loretto distillery has released an experimental bourbon.
A few years ago, Maker’s launched a private selection program that allows bars, restaurants, really anyone to customize their premium Maker’s 46 bourbon with up to five staves of wood — modified as you like — to add distinctive flavor notes.
In this bourbon, 10 staves of virgin French oak seared and “cooked” sous-vide style (yes, the cooking technique where you put something in a vacuum-sealed bag and heat it in water) were added to regular Maker’s Mark, giving this whiskey “amplified notes of butterscotch and honey,” according to the tasting notes.
Only three barrels were made. The 1,400 bottles from those barrels, bottled at cask strength, will be available at the Maker’s Mark Distillery in early April for about $40, and a limited number of Kentucky retailers will have a few.
A release that limited makes it one of, if not the, rarest “finished” release (except for private selections) the distillery has ever done.
Is this a sign that the distillery, now owned by Suntory, is moving toward more special releases that change more than the bottle, label or wax?
Maybe, if they come up with something interesting. Worth staying tuned for.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
