Fava’s of Georgetown will offer a beer cheese burger with a side and drink for $10 for the #GtownEats Week beginning March 24. Photo provided

Georgetown plans its own ‘eats week’ with deals at 16 places

By Janet Patton

March 16, 2018 03:36 PM

Georgetown is planning an “eats week” with 16 local restaurants, bakeries and eating establishments offering deals March 24-31. Snap a foodie pic and share it on social media using #GtownEats to be entered to win the prize of dinner for two. For more information on #GtownEats Week, visit GeorgetownKy.com.

Here’s who is participating and what they will offer:

▪  Babes BBQ: $3 off $15 and $5 off $30.

▪  Cattleman’s Roadhouse: 6-ounce sirloin with rolls and salad bar for $12.99.

▪  Cherry Blossom Restaurant & Bar: Backswing bourbon burger for $10.99; Southern charmer burger for $11.99; drunken ribeye with bacon butter dinner for $24.95.

▪  Fat Kats Pizzeria: Individual Cardinal pizza for $7; Warhawk sub for $7.

▪  Fava’s of Georgetown: Beer cheese burger with side and drink for $10; two dinner entrées with salad, slaw or potatoes and appetizer to share for $25.

▪  Formaggio Italiano: New squid ink linguine pasta for $14.99; choose any two entrées and receive unlimited breadsticks and a bottle of house wine for $35.

▪  Galvin’s on Main: Downtown hot Brown for $9.49; chicken & waffles for $9.99; fish & chips for $10.49, plus beer specials.

▪  Josie’s of Georgetown: Cheese steak omelet for $10; Gtown burger with choice of side for $10; “2 can dine for $25” special with two entrée selections and shared appetizer and dessert.

▪  King Tut’s Mediterranean Grill: Georgetown chicken kebab with basmati rice, pita bread, homemade sauce, choice of soup or house salad and soft drink for $10.90.

▪  Local Feed: Regional Meal celebrating the 2018 Year of Kentucky Food: Country Boy beer cheese for $9; limestone Bibb salad with sorghum vinaigrette for $9; Kentucky beef and spoon bread for $19; Bourbon chocolate cake is $7; Ale-8-One drink special is coming soon.

▪  More Than Cake: Philly cheese steak with potatoes, salad or small soup of the day for $6.99; candied bourbon shots are $1.50/each or $15.99/dozen.

▪  Rodney’s on Broadway: Receive 20 percent off two entrées (includes entrées and prime beef selections only).

▪  Slainte Public House: Irish kiss cocktail with Jameson whiskey, peach Schnapps and ginger beer for $7.

▪  Sweet & Sassy Ashley’s: Free cupcake with lunch purchase.

▪  Upbeat Cafe: Cold brew release: 50 percent off any cold brew coffee recipe: unique lunch trio (pick any three items off a 17-choice menu) for $5.95.

▪  Wilshire’s: “Two can dine and wine for $29.99” special including any two entrees and bottle of wine.

