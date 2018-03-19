It’s time to get lunch or brunch under the trees at Henry Clay’s estate

The Gingko Tree Cafe at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, has reopened for the season.
The menu will include coffee, hot or iced tea, fresh pastries, overnight oats, the popular country sweet potato and country ham biscuits, soups, salads and sandwiches, cafe operator Sundral Sizemore said.
The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with grab-and-go service so you can sit outside on the grounds or on the patio. If you have a party of six or more, make a reservation at 859-230-1953 to be sure you get a lunch.
The cafe also will host a monthly high tea at 4 p.m. in the Keeper’s Cottage nearby. The first Tea in the cottage is April 12, celebrating Henry Clay’s birthday with a traditional Victorian high tea, including teas, scones, biscuits and tea sandwiches.
On April 22, there will be an Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party. Reservations are required for tea: adults, $25, children 12 and under, $12.
The brick patio also will host “A novel lunch” events. The lunch series is a collaboration between the cafe and the H. Clay and Co. History Shop, featuring author talks and book signings at lunch. The series will launch on May 23 at noon with Bob Thompson, author of “Hitchhiker, Stories from the Kentucky Homefront.” Reservations are required for the event, which is $20 for members and $23 for non-members, including lunch.
Call 859-266-8581 to make a reservation for a tea or for the novel lunch series.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
