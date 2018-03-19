New food week alert: Pride Restaurant Week has rainbow of options

Need an excuse to eat out? Lexington Pride Festival is hosting restaurant week March 25-31. A percentage of proceeds from the week will support the festival, which is June 30.
Some restaurants are offering specialty items and will donate 10 percent from the sales of those items to the festival.
Participating restaurants include:
▪ Atomic Ramen, which has a Rainbow Ramen;
▪ Broomwagon, offering Rainbow Salsa and Sauces;
▪ Columbia’s Steak House downtown with The Stonewall (a drink);
▪ Crank & Boom, with the Love is Love Sundae;
▪ Good Foods Co-op Cafe, which will have a Rainbow Smoothie;
▪ High on Art and Coffee, offering the LGBT (lettuce, guacamole, bacon and tomato) sandwich and Q Cookie (sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles);
▪ Lexington Diner, with the Kentucky Bourbon Burger;
▪ Lussi Brown, offering the Lucky Charms Cappucino all day and a Drunken Lucky during bar hours;
▪ Martine’s Pastries, with a Rainbow Eclair;
▪ Mellow Mushroom, with the “Love” Pie pizza;
▪ Minton’s at 760, offering Brunch on a Bun; and
▪ Sam’s Hot Dog Stand, with a San Francisco Dog and Rainbow Ice Cream Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich.
Alfalfa’s, Locals and Lockbox also are making a donation based on a percentage of all sales.
