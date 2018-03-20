Two Lexington restaurants team up for new to-go menu item

DV8 Kitchen and Vinaigrette have teamed up to produce a new to-go salad. The pockette combines a Vinaigrette salad with a brioche made by DV8 Kitchen.
The pockette is a bit like a pita salad but with better bread. DV8 Kitchen on South Broadway makes bread, buns and enormous cinnamon rolls for sale in the restaurant. It also has begun supplying other restaurants.
You can get favorites such as the bluegrass blackberry or vegan power salads, with or without meat inside two halves of a loaf of fresh bread, lightly toasted and warm.
The pockette is the same price as a full-size salad, based on which salad you select. You can put any salad in a pockette and even do a custom salad or get a cup of soup with a half pockette for the same price as a full-size salad.
It’s available at all Lexington stores — 1781 Sharkey Way, 113 North Broadway, 2200 War Admiral Way and 3735 Palomar Centre — and on Vinaigrette’s mobile ordering app. You can set a time to pick up your order and skip the line.
To introduce the new item, Vinaigrette made a fun ‘chocolate meets peanut butter’ video.
Comments