Easter Sunday is coming; have you made brunch or dinner plans yet?

With Easter fast approaching — it’s April 1 — now is the time to make plans for your Sunday brunch or dinner. Here a list of some of places having specials:
▪ Athenian Grill on Locust Hill is offering a traditional Greek Easter feast with roasted lamb, horiatiki salad, magiritsa, traditional Greek dips, red Easter eggs and tsoureki bread. Available for lunch and dinner or for take home. Place take-home orders by March 30.
▪ Distilled at Gratz Park is doing an Easter brunch for $45 per person, including a selection of starters, entrees and desserts. Mains include pork tenderloin, porcini dry-rubbed filet or red snapper. Desserts include carrot cake with cheesecake icing and Ale-8 sherbert or Bluegrass Sundown tiramisu. Reservations recommended.
▪ Dudley’s on Short will serve a special Easter brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., three courses for $35 with a kids’ brunch for $15. Entree options include slow-poached eggs with Col. Newsome’s country ham, local egg frittata, quiche with smoked bacon and asparagus, local chicken with spring peas, braised spring lamb shank with Bloody Butcher grits, Ora king salmon, and flat-iron steak. Reservations recommended.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Carson’s will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for brunch and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the full menu. Featured items will include country ham with red-eye gravy, truffle rolls with pork belly sage gravy, strawberry chocolate chip waffles with fresh strawberries, and cured salmon Benedict on truffle rolls. Children 10 and younger get Easter baskets.
▪ Azur will have a menu of special items for Easter brunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu includes corned beef hash, chicken and waffle, hot Brown, crab cake BLT, gnocchi primavera, buffalo fried chicken, Cobb salad, filet Benedict and spring lamb. Reservations recommended.
▪ Brasabana will offer an Easter brunch for $19.95 per person from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring sliced ham, slow-roasted leg of lamb, salmon croquettes and more.
▪ CRÚ at The Summit at Fritz Farm will have a special Easter menu for Sunday brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three courses for $30, with kids 12 and younger half off. Call for reservations.
▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering will host an Easter brunch at Copper Roux off South Broadway with seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Buffet menu includes breakfast station, salad station, soup station, entrees and sides, carving station and desserts. It’s $36 for adults, $31.50 for seniors, $18.50 for kids 8 and younger; kids 3 and younger eat free. Price includes non-alcoholic beverages but does not include bar beverages, gratuity or sales tax.
▪ J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter, with Bloody Marys, French toast and other breakfast offerings.
▪ The Holly Hill Inn in Midway is serving a ham or lamb menu for Easter weekend dinner, March 30-31. The menu is inspired by “Ham or Lamb?,” a New York Times article from 2017 that quoted Holly Hill Inn owner Ouita Michel about her preference (ham). “We are serving a ham from a heritage mulefoot hog, which was bred with an American Guinea hog,” Michel said. Lamb from the menu is from Eileen O’Donahue’s Two Shakes Ranch in Washington County. It’s $35 for three courses. Reservations available beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 30-31.
▪ Honeywood at The Summit at Fritz Farm is adding Easter specials to its regular menu. Entree specials include slow-roasted prime rib, salmon croquettes, eggs Benedict with country ham, poached eggs and honey-mustard hollandaise on Midway Bakery English muffin; Easter omelet with goat cheese, asparagus, shiitake mushroom and chives; and fried chicken biscuit with pickle and hot sauce. Reservations for groups of six or more available.
▪ Texas de Brazil at The Summit will open at 11 a.m. and serve the full rodizio-style dinner menu all day (regular dinner pricing) plus specialty brunch items including scrambled eggs, bacon, muffins, croissants, and Danish pastries available through 3 p.m.
▪ Not exactly Easter, but Grimaldi’s at The Summit also has a new spring menu featuring watermelon rocket salad, prosciutto arugula pizza, banana cream cheesecake, caramel coconut cheesecake, new cocktails, and seasonal Italian sodas and lemonades.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments