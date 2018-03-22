Noodle bowl soups are available with chicken, tofu and veggies; beef and stew beef; shrimp and fish ball; duck; or seafood with a choice of noodles at the Thai Street Food Kitchen on Clays Mill Road.
Restaurant News & Reviews

New family-owned Thai restaurant opens with lunch, dinner

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

March 22, 2018 10:26 AM

A new restaurant has opened in South Lexington: Thai Street Food Kitchen has a simple menu but the owners, who are Thai, promise authentic and tasty food.

Owned by Anthony Nath, the restaurant opened March 3 at 3340 Clays Mill Road and is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many dishes can be customized for vegetarians and vegans.

The menu is still being finalized but a to-go version has noodle, curry and rice Thai favorites as well as signature dishes such as the Honolulu Stripper, which has seafood, pineapples, cashews and more in spicy tamarind sauce, and Andaman Surfer, sauteed seafood and veggies in an authentic Thai curry served on a sizzling plate.

“We’re a family-owned and family-run small business that believes in giving the best quality and an authentic experience in Thai food. Our dishes are direct family recipes straight from the vibrant streets of southeast Asia. It’s a representation of our livelihood, our memories of having these dishes ourselves,” said Natalie Butchart, manager of the Thai Street Food Kitchen.

Many dishes can be customized for vegetarians and vegans, she said. And the restaurant plans to offer delivery.

The family has operated Thai restaurants in New York and North Carolina, she said. “We try to bring as much authenticity and quality to the plate as we can,” she said.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

