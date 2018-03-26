Here’s your chance to eat breakfast for dinner and help people in recovery

Normally open only for breakfast and lunch, DV8 Kitchen will be open for an evening fundraiser for the Alano Club, a Lexington organization that helps people recover from drug and alcohol addictions.
The restaurant, which also helps people in recovery by providing jobs, will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
DV8 Kitchen will serve a full menu, including its large cinnamon rolls, along with two new items: the Southern Benedict and General Tso’s Tacos.
Restaurant owner Rob Perez founded DV8 Kitchen as a social enterprise restaurant, offering “life-changing food.” Some of the kitchen employees attend 12-step program and support group meetings at the Alano Club at 370 East Second Street, which tries to provide a safe, sober and supportive environment.
The club keeps a low profile to protect the members but has been busier than ever: in 2017, there were more than 54,000 visits, up from almost 44,000 the year before.
To help support the club, which is a non-profit, Perez is hosting the fund raiser, which will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to the club.
“At DV8 Kitchen, we want to support any person or group that would contribute to aiding in sobriety of anyone in recovery,” Perez said. “The Alano Club is a wonderful venue for the recovery community to gather.”
