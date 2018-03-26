Like wine? On Saturday you can try it straight from barrel

The 11th annual Wine Barrel Tasting for the Springs will feature tastings at 18 different wineries in the Bluegrass region.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of McConnell Springs and the participating wineries in and around Lexington.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, for $20 per person, you can sample wine from the barrel at any of the distilleries. A commemorative glass is included.
Participating wineries include Black Barn Winery, Chrisman Mill Vineyards, Chuckleberry Farm & Winery, Equus Run Vineyards, First Vineyard Winery, Grimes Mill Winery, Hamon Haven Winery, Harkness Edwards Vineyards, Horseshoe Bend Vineyard & Winery, Jesters Winery, Jean Farris Winery & Bistro, Lovers Leap Vineyards & Winery, McIntyre’s Winery and Berries, Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, Rising Sons Winery, Springhill Winery, Talon Winery & Vineyards, Three Horses Vineyard & Winery and Wildside Winery & Vineyard.
Proceeds from the event will help the “Friends” support the education, restoration, and preservation programs at the McConnell Springs Park.
For tickets, visit Mcconnellsprings.org or call 859-272-0682.
