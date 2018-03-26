Barbecue restaurant fire inspires hot sauce for a good cause

Nothing says “on fire” like hot sauce, right?
After a fire destroyed Red State Taps a year ago, owner David Carroll decided to form a foundation to help people who have lost homes to fire.
Carroll launched a special edition hot sauce to raise money for his From the Ashes non-profit. The sauce is on sale at Red State BBQ for $10 a bottle, with 65 percent of the proceeds going to a fund to help those in Fayette, Scott and Harrison counties displaced by fire. You can make donations there or ask for assistance.
Red State Taps in downtown Georgetown is closed permanently. However, Red State BBQ in Lexington is still open at 4020 Georgetown and one opened in November at 786 U.S. Highway 27 South in Cynthiana. You can also buy the sauce online at redstatebbq.com.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
